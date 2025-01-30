‘Thank you President Trump!!!’: Trump bizarrely (and misleadingly) thanks himself in a concerning new post

Need any more proof that perhaps President Donald Trump isn’t the best person to be the leader of the so-called free world? The dictator-in-chief showed off his casual genius by thanking himself in a weird post about the California Wildfires. That’s right. President Trump thanked President Trump.

Recommended Videos

It feels like (and would surprise no one) that Trump likes to take credit for everything, and this time it’s the fires. Trump recently claimed that the U.S. military turned back on the water supply in the state, but shocker, turns out he was lying. How do we know? The California Department of Water Resources put out a statement stating pretty clearly that: “The military did not enter California” and that the water pumps were offline for maintenance.

Trump’s not one to let a little fiction get in the way of his facts, though. He claimed the military had entered the state “under emergency powers” and that the days of “putting a Fake Environmental argument, over the PEOPLE, are OVER,” whatever that means. Here’s where it gets even weirder. His next post said that the “water is flowing, big time, in Northern California.” That sure does sound like something Trump would say, doesn’t it? Then he says that the reservoirs that have been “long empty” are now going to be full. Then he thanks himself!

There’s no real positive answer here. If he’s not aware of the fact that he’s thanking himself, that’s bad. If he is aware and is just so narcissistic and egotistical that he thinks there’s nothing wrong with it, this is also bad. Regardless, Trump has been steadily shredding California over how the state is handling the wildfires, and he often shares misinformation about the whole thing.

For example, Trump doesn’t really seem to understand how water reservoirs work, how fires work, and even how fish work. Trump seems to believe that there’s this big faucet that can simply be turned on and drench the part of the state that’s suffering from the fires. However, it’s evil California Governor Gavin Newsom who’s greedily refusing to use said faucet because he’s trying to save a useless species of fish.

This stance has forced the state to spend countless dollars educating the public on what’s actually going on. Trump even put out an executive order called “Putting People Over Fish: Stopping Radical Environmentalism to Provide Water to Southern California.” He gave California 90 days to turn on the faucet.

There is no big faucet. There’s no magical water supply, and according to water and climate expert Peter Gleick it’s “scientifically illiterate and politically naive” to think such a thing exists. Also, diverting fresh water flowing into the ocean will allow salt water to take over the rivers, making them useless for drinking water and farming. But that’s just science, right? Trump has made it clear that he’s going to withhold federal disaster aid from California unless said water was released. This is a real thing that’s happening, and no matter what ends up being done, there’s a good chance ol’ Trumpy will give himself a nice pat on the back for “making” it happen.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy