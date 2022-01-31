Decades ago The Texas Chainsaw Massacre terrified audiences and introduced us all to Leatherface. Now, for the first new installment since 2017, we return to the terror.

Directed by David Blue Garcia, Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022) is meant to be a direct sequel to the original film. A new group of victims goes to Harlow, Texas, and runs into Sally Hardesty, the original survivor of the first film (sadly Marilyn Burns passed away so the role is now played by Olwen Fouéré). Sally is now on a mission to take down Leatherface who has returned suddenly to town.

Very much a similar story to the Halloween sequel series that came out a few years ago. But just from the trailer alone, it is a lot gorier and bloody than those films were allowed to be.

I’m here for final girls coming together and killing their former tormentors.

The film will stream on Netflix on February 18th.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

