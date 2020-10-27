Tenacious D Gets Elizabeth Warren and More on Their Side To Rock the Vote With a New Version of “Time Warp”!

Few comedy rock groups have infiltrated my life in the way Tenacious D has. For as long as I can remember, I’ve known all the words to their “Tribute,” and eagerly awaited every new creation. And now the sweet musical stylings of Jack Black and Kyle Gass are taking on their next big bad: people who don’t want to vote.

Making a play on the tried and true “Rock the Vote” praise, the rock duo is encouraging us all to “Rocky” the vote by singing the song “Time Warp” from the 1975 cult-classic Rocky Horror Picture Show. While fun all on its own, the fact that Tenacious D got so many incredible cameos delights me to no end. Seeing Reggie Watts and Elizabeth Warren in the same video telling Americans to get out and vote? Yes, please. This is the stuff of dreams.

Watching Jack Black play Columbia and Riff-Raff in this video? Inspiring. Do I wish he had on a Magenta wig at one point? Absolutely, but this works just fine. And while the video would have worked with just Tenacious D doing their own cover of the classic song, the PSA is filled with celebrity/political guests telling us that it is just a jump to the left and then a step to the right. (Maybe without the step to the right part, though.)

From politicians like Liz Warren and Pete Buttigieg to Susan Sarandon herself (honestly, SHOCKED she’s in this, but I guess she has that Rocky Horror clout), the video proffers cameo after cameo and I’m at the point in my election stress that I’m really emotional about it? These “Rock the Vote”-type videos always pop up in abundance right before the election, as well they should, and this one really hits.

The Captain America: Civil War video for the 2016 election also instantly comes to mind.

Maybe most of us who love this sort of video are already in the firm voting demographic, but it never hurts to try and get people excited about voting who might not have done so before. Yes, I agree that it is sad that we have to have fun celebrity bits to get people politically involved, but such is America and our current climate. Whatever works at this point, I’ll take it.

For the last few months, Tenacious D (and Jack Black) have been doing their part to keep people entertained and happy (for the most part) during the COVID-19 quarantine. So don’t let Tenacious D down. Get out there and vote. We have one week left to save our democracy and you need to do your part! It’s just a jump to the left …

