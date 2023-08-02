What Does the Ending of ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’ Mean for the Future?

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem reminds audiences just how great the Ninja Turtles are. It’s a perfect new introduction to characters many of us have grown up with, and seeing Leo, Raph, Donnie, and Mikey all in action again is pretty amazing. The ending, however, does leave us with some questions—mainly, what does it all mean for the future of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles?

Spoilers ahead for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Throughout the movie, the boys just want to live a normal life with their fellow teenagers. They were kept in the sewers by their father Splinter (Jackie Chan) because of his own experience with the human world, and even though the boys knew his struggle, they still longed to go to high school and just be normal kids. The reality is that the world needed to see them as the heroes they are in order to even begin accepting them, so they work with April (Ayo Edebiri) to try and make their lives better and to show everyone that they’re just here to help.

When April goes on the news, during the final fight against Superfly (Ice Cube), she tells the people of New York that the Turtles are heroes, and everyone in the city is finally on their side. Watching New Yorkers rally behind heroes is always emotional, and it was very special to see the boys embrace their help to take down Superfly.

At the end of the movie, the boys get what they always wanted. They get to go to high school and start to live a normal life. So what does that mean for their crime-stopping future in New York? And their relationship with April?

More adventures for the Turtles are coming

We know that producer and co-writer (and star) Seth Rogen already has a universe for the Turtles planned out. A follow-up to Mutant Mayhem has been confirmed along with two new series for the universe of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. And that’s really exciting for fans. It’s been a while since we had a big outing with Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael, and to have Mutant Mayhem be the first of this series, and for it to be as good as it is, bodes well for the future of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

The end of Mutant Mayhem sets up where most of the Turtles are: The boys are in school and living with Splinter in the sewers while still hanging out with April. In the movie, Leonardo really had a crush on April O’Neil, so it’ll be interesting to see if that plays out or if April’s longtime love interest Casey Jones will make an appearance in the franchise. At least we know that this isn’t a one-time outing for the Turtles and we’ll have our boys back again soon.

We can’t wait to see what Seth Rogen and company come up with next!

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

