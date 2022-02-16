Teen Wolf Revival Movie in the Works—Stiles and Derek Not Returning

Rejoicing time! Teen Wolf is returning with a movie from Paramount+, but not all members of the McCall Wolf Pack will be returning.

Deadline reported that in addition to Tyler Posey, who will reprise his role as himbo werewolf Scott McCall, eleven other series regular and recurring cast members are returning, including Crystal Reed (Allison Argent), Holland Roden (Lydia Martin), Colton Haynes (Jackson Whittemore) and Shelley Hennig (Malia Tate).

As for the two components of Tumblr’s biggest ship of this era, Dylan O’Brien and Tyler Hoechlin, a.k.a. Stiles Stilinski and Derek Hale, a.k.a. Sterek, they will not be returning. The same goes for Arden Cho, the only woman of color among the series’ leads. Deadline says that, according to sources, she “was offered half the per-episode salary proposed to her three counterparts, leading to her decision to pass.”

That sadly wouldn’t surprise me, and honestly, if Cho was being offered scraps to return, good for her for saying no. As for O’Brien and Hoechlin, both are working on other projects, with the latter now in Superman & Lois, so there is really no reason for him to come back. Plus, maybe Derek was tired of hanging around the McCall pack.

The movie will pick up after the season finale, where Scott McCall and his friends seemingly finished their mission to save Beacon Hills, but of course, when it comes to the supernatural, there really isn’t an end.

“A full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it, a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night,” the press release for the film shared. “But only a Werewolf like Scott McCall, no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.”

Chris McCarthy, President and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios, said of bringing back the popular franchise: “Teen Wolf was a global cultural phenomenon that spawned one of the largest and most loyal fandoms – we are thrilled to partner with the incredibly talented Jeff Davis to reward the fans, reignite this franchise with an original movie, and launch a brand new series Wolf Pack for Paramount+.”

My experience in the Teen Wolf fandom was, and remains, a lot. I grew a lot from that experience, and it was one of the times I actively felt my opinions evolve on characters while actively seeing a lot of micro-aggressions and racism from some fans in the name of queer representation—even when that meant not focusing on canonical gay characters.

Yet, this news does make me want to rewatch the series to remember how much I loved Allison Argent before she was rudely killed off—and to remind myself how the show wrapped up the first time. The werewolves are calling, and they must be answered.

