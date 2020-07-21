Florida Rep. Ted Yoho Verbally Assaults AOC on Capitol Steps

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been a congresswoman for only 19 months, yet she has already made a name for herself as a capable, outspoken, and charismatic politician. And thanks to her explosive popularity, she has quickly earned the ire of an army of raging, impotent Republican neckbeards—many of whom are currently serving in congress.

AOC was verbally attacked on the capitol steps by Florida Rep. Ted Yoho. The exchange, which was overheard by a reporter, consisted of Yoho calling Ocasio-Cortez “disgusting” for recently connecting the dots between poverty and unemployment and an uptick in crime. “You are out of your freaking mind,” Yoho said. Ocasio-Cortez told Yoho he was being “rude.” After AOC walked away, Yoho called her a “f-cking bitch.”

I never spoke to Rep. Yoho before he decided to accost me on the steps of the nation’s Capitol yesterday. Believe it or not, I usually get along fine w/ my GOP colleagues. We know how to check our legislative sparring at the committee door. But hey, “b*tches” get stuff done. 🤷🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/WlG3xccwR7 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 21, 2020

Yoho was joined by Rep. Roger Williams (R-Texas), who claimed that he wasn’t involved, saying “I was actually thinking, as I was walking down the stairs, I was thinking about some issues I’ve got in my district that need to get done, … I don’t know what their topic was. There’s always a topic, isn’t there?”

Ocasio-Cortez was quick to call out Williams for participating in the attack though:

What’s wild to me @RogerWilliamsTX is why would you blatantly lie to a reporter who saw this exchange? You were yelling at me too, about “throwing urine.” — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 21, 2020

AOC later said, “That kind of confrontation hasn’t ever happened to me — ever, … I’ve never had that kind of abrupt, disgusting kind of disrespect levied at me.” She added, “Obviously, I’m no stranger to this, … In all these intense news cycles, I have never, ever been treated that way by another member before, … I’m frankly quite taken aback.”

While most people who call their co-workers a “f-cking bitch” would be fired immediately, Yoho will likely see zero real consequences for his gross, threatening actions. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) has called on Yoho to make a personal and a public apology to Ocasio-Cortez, saying “It was the act of a bully, … Bottom line, I think it was despicable conduct. It needs to be sanctioned.”

Yoho’s virulent attack is likely a combination of insecurity, misogyny, and racism all wrapped up in his own jealousy and inadequacy as a man. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is an iconic political force. Ted Yoho is a do-nothing congressman who is already being forgotten by his constituents.

Many took to social media to defend AOC and call out Yoho for his gross behavior:

I have suggested the same thing that @aoc has poverty & unemployment lead to crime. Weird neither Yoho or any other member has ever talked to me that way. https://t.co/eQfwBe0223 — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) July 21, 2020

The comments by @RepTedYoho about @AOC didn’t happen in a vacuum. Republicans and right-wing media outlets have spent years lying about, demonizing and dehumanizing her. It’s not a coincidence that Fox News’s favorite targets are women of color like AOC, Rep. Omar, Susan Rice. — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) July 21, 2020

There’s nothing that gets under the skin of a misogynistic bully more than a powerful woman speaking truth to power. Keep up the fight, @AOC. https://t.co/qvTnhzr1ND — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) July 21, 2020

GOP Rep Ted Yoho should be expelled from Congress immediately for harassing @AOC. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) July 21, 2020

Yesterday a “men’s rights” advocate shot up the home of a Latina judge. Today we learn that @RepTedYoho referred to @AOC in terms that could’ve come straight from @realDonaldTrump. Hatred against women, specifically WoC, is real, it’s deadly, and it has a home on the right. — Hector for Congress NJ08 (@Oseguera2020) July 21, 2020

It takes a small man with a small mind to say such things to a woman. I wonder what his mother would think?@AOC has been nothing but kind and courageous in her time in DC. I suppose that scares a man like Ted. P.S. if Ted wants to run his mouth, this New Jerseyan stands ready https://t.co/pbJNJcLhNw — Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (@RepBonnie) July 21, 2020

If a Republican Congressman feels empowered to call @AOC a “f&cking b$tch” IN FRONT of a reporter, scared to imagine what he and his cronies are saying behind closed doors about women who challenge them. — Elise Jordan (@Elise_Jordan) July 21, 2020

Violence against women in politics is a global problem. Today Rep. Yoho perpetuated that violence when he used a sexist verbal attack against his colleague—my sister-in-service @AOC—on the steps of our Capitol. Yoho must be held publicly accountable. https://t.co/N7RwMc72Qp — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) July 21, 2020

(via The Hill, image: MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com