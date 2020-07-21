comScore

Florida Rep. Ted Yoho Verbally Assaults AOC on Capitol Steps

Toxic masculinity is at it again.

By Chelsea SteinerJul 21st, 2020, 3:31 pm

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez(D-NY) listens during a congressional hearing

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been a congresswoman for only 19 months, yet she has already made a name for herself as a capable, outspoken, and charismatic politician. And thanks to her explosive popularity, she has quickly earned the ire of an army of raging, impotent Republican neckbeards—many of whom are currently serving in congress.

AOC was verbally attacked on the capitol steps by Florida Rep. Ted Yoho. The exchange, which was overheard by a reporter, consisted of Yoho calling Ocasio-Cortez “disgusting” for recently connecting the dots between poverty and unemployment and an uptick in crime. “You are out of your freaking mind,” Yoho said. Ocasio-Cortez told Yoho he was being “rude.” After AOC walked away, Yoho called her a “f-cking bitch.”

Yoho was joined by Rep. Roger Williams (R-Texas), who claimed that he wasn’t involved, saying “I was actually thinking, as I was walking down the stairs, I was thinking about some issues I’ve got in my district that need to get done, … I don’t know what their topic was. There’s always a topic, isn’t there?”

Ocasio-Cortez was quick to call out Williams for participating in the attack though:

AOC later said, “That kind of confrontation hasn’t ever happened to me — ever, … I’ve never had that kind of abrupt, disgusting kind of disrespect levied at me.” She added, “Obviously, I’m no stranger to this, … In all these intense news cycles, I have never, ever been treated that way by another member before, … I’m frankly quite taken aback.”

While most people who call their co-workers a “f-cking bitch” would be fired immediately, Yoho will likely see zero real consequences for his gross, threatening actions. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) has called on Yoho to make a personal and a public apology to Ocasio-Cortez, saying “It was the act of a bully, … Bottom line, I think it was despicable conduct. It needs to be sanctioned.”

Yoho’s virulent attack is likely a combination of insecurity, misogyny, and racism all wrapped up in his own jealousy and inadequacy as a man. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is an iconic political force. Ted Yoho is a do-nothing congressman who is already being forgotten by his constituents.

Many took to social media to defend AOC and call out Yoho for his gross behavior:

(via The Hill, image: MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

