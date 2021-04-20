Things We Saw Today: Ted Lasso Season 2 Trailer Just Dropped!

We all need a little softness and a lot of kindness in our lives right now, so how lucky are we that Ted Lasso just announced its return date and treated us to a brand new season two trailer?

Ted Lasso is a balm of cozy optimism that never dips into saccharine territory and is so beloved that it was renewed for two more seasons just weeks after season one ended. And now we know that season two will be back on Apple TV+ this summer, on July 23.

Here’s the trailer:

It’s got everything: Keeley and Rebecca, biscuits, ties, dancing, army men, one single heart-shattering shot of Trent Crimm: The Independent smiling, and of course, the gift that is Roy Kent. Also new characters! I can’t wait.

What else happened today? Literally just one thing:

Former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin convicted of murder and manslaughter charges in the death of George Floyd. Floyd’s death stirred worldwide protests against racism after video showed Chauvin pinning Floyd to the ground with his knee on his neck.https://t.co/GQ1mrcMFHZ — The Associated Press (@AP) April 20, 2021

Or from another angle:

Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all three charges in the murder of George Floyd. That is incredible, in large part because this kind of accountability is so rare—basically entirely nonexistent. Which is a reminder that Chauvin’s crimes (how sweet it is not to have to write “alleged”) were not anomalies, they are standard in the relationship between the police and Black communities, and we still have a long way to go. But this is definitely a day to celebrate—if you have that in you—both for the verdict itself and for the success of the fight.

BEING PEACEFUL DID NOT GET US HERE. RESPECTABILITY DID NOT GET US HERE. — Cheyenne (@CheyenneTheGeek) April 20, 2021

Fucking unreal that it feels as shocking as it does. — Louis Peitzman (@LouisPeitzman) April 20, 2021

thinking about what it took to make this verdict possible: video recording of the murder, weeks of protests, all this grief. just to get to one guilty verdict. and then I think about all the murderers empowered by the system who got off free. justice isn’t the right word. — Evan Narcisse (@EvNarc) April 20, 2021

We need justice for Daunte Wright

Adam Toledo

Tamir Rice

Breonna Taylor

And everyone else we’ve lost. — Jamaal Bowman (@JamaalBowmanNY) April 20, 2021

Take care of yourselves today and on all days, Mary Suevians.

