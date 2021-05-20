Ted Cruz decided to be sexist about our military by … praising a Russian military ad? Cruz shared a TIKTOK that compared a U.S. Military ad with that of a Russian ad, and Cruz had to head to Twitter and tippity-tap his gross opinion about it.

Holy crap. Perhaps a woke, emasculated military is not the best idea…. https://t.co/8aVFMW98NM — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 20, 2021

So … Cruz’s problem is that the Russian military, which has a video of a bunch of dudes doing push-ups, is intimidating and the ad for the U.S. Army where a woman talks about why she joined the military is emasculating? What exactly is “emasculating” about it, Zodiac? That it’s a woman explaining why she enlisted? Would you have a problem with the exact same ad if a man was talking? Probably not, because you’re a sexist piece of garbage, but …that’s what is expected of Cowardly Cruz.

Also imagine writing that something is “emasculating” when you are the man who constantly let Donald Trump make fun of your family time and time again and did nothing because you were afraid of a 74-year-old man with a bad dye job.

Fun fact: Ted Cruz’s full first name is Emasculated. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) May 20, 2021

Time and time again, Ted Cruz opens his mouth and we all mock him, and you’d think that he would learn. And yet, here we are again.

(image: Samuel Corum/Getty)

