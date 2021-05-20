comScore Ted Cruz's Sexism Is Showing

Things We Saw Today: Ted Cruz’s Sexism Showed in His Support of a … Russian Military Ad?

By Rachel LeishmanMay 20th, 2021, 5:41 pm

Senator Ted Cruz

Ted Cruz decided to be sexist about our military by … praising a Russian military ad? Cruz shared a TIKTOK that compared a U.S. Military ad with that of a Russian ad, and Cruz had to head to Twitter and tippity-tap his gross opinion about it.

So … Cruz’s problem is that the Russian military, which has a video of a bunch of dudes doing push-ups, is intimidating and the ad for the U.S. Army where a woman talks about why she joined the military is emasculating? What exactly is “emasculating” about it, Zodiac? That it’s a woman explaining why she enlisted? Would you have a problem with the exact same ad if a man was talking? Probably not, because you’re a sexist piece of garbage, but …that’s what is expected of Cowardly Cruz.

Also imagine writing that something is “emasculating” when you are the man who constantly let Donald Trump make fun of your family time and time again and did nothing because you were afraid of a 74-year-old man with a bad dye job.

Time and time again, Ted Cruz opens his mouth and we all mock him, and you’d think that he would learn. And yet, here we are again.

(image: Samuel Corum/Getty)

Here are some other things we saw out there today:

  • Klavon’s Ice Cream Parlor in Pittsburgh raised their wages to $15/hour and received over 1,000 applications and hasn’t seen a change in their “bottom line”. (via MSNBC)

  • Kate Hudson joins the cast of Knives Out 2. (via The Hollywood Reporter)

  • Here are some dark academia books to thrill you. (via The Portalist)

Anything we missed, Mary Suevians? Let us know what you saw in the comments below!

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

 —The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Rachel Leishman - Associate Editor

Rachel (she/her) is an I, Tonya stan who used to have a poster of Frank Sinatra on her wall as a kid. She loves superheroes, weird musicals, wants Robert Downey Jr. to release a new album, and would sell her soul for Pedro Pascal as Kraven the Hunter. She is Leslie Knope and she's okay with that. Secretly Grogu's mom and Lizzie Olsen's best friend.