Ted Cruz Fumbles Another Pop-Culture Reference With Jason Bourne Comment

By Lyra HaleMay 4th, 2021, 2:12 pm

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 04: Senate Judiciary Subcommittee Chairman Ted Cruz (R-TX) questions witnesses during a hearing about "anarchist violence" in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill August 04, 2020 in Washington, DC. The subcommittee heard from a variety of witnesses on topics ranging from peaceful protest by Black Lives Matter demonstrators to actions by the decentralized antifascist group known as antifa in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Another day, another pop-culture reference misunderstood by Texas Senator Ted Cruz. Seriously, at this point, I’m wondering if he does this on purpose to pull attention away from the hot mess that the Republicans are. And the rest of the time I truly think that he is so disconnected with the world and the reality of our nation that he just goes with whatever nonsense leaves his mouth.

Cruz tweeted out the following after the CIA released a recruitment video:

Oh, and Teddy and his friends got real mad, real quick at this video. They backed what Cruz was saying and dunked on the video’s attempt at inclusivity. “I am a woman of color” and “I am intersectional” were seen as “wokeness” taking full reign of the CIA. Newsflash, women of color can be in the CIA, and this organization isn’t a secret one where only men work. Plus, intersectionality and diversity make us stronger, not weaker.

And just to clarify, this is me calling them out and dragging them for their nonsense, not defending the CIA, which is drawing plenty of well-deserved criticism from the left for this recruitment tactic, as well. Because if it were a white man talking about himself in this CIA video/commercial, the backlash would’ve been absolutely different. Those who think they stand a chance at the CIA, like Cruz does, would’ve felt more comfortable having someone like them at the CIA and in that video. Sorry not sorry, but it’s not all about you, white men of the world.

Then there’s the Jason Bourne of it all. I think we watched two different movies/franchises, Cruz. Because from where I’m standing, the Bourne movies were about a tortured man who turned his back on an illegal government operation and how their embarrassment led them to try to control-alt-delete Jason just in case, because they didn’t want their oopsy to get out there.

Is that the Jason Bourne that you’re referring to and that you want to connect the CIA to? Because if so, that’s a damn embarrassment the likes of which the CIA would definitely prefer to cover up. This leads me to believe that A) you don’t know what you’re talking about and B) you don’t care that you don’t know what you’re talking about.

You’re just here to stir the pot by trying to stay relevant, pandering to your racist and sexist fanbase, and the internet and I are having none of it. So, stop peddling fictional characters to perpetuate a larger divide between the American people that you supposedly represent when you’re not flying off to Cancun because you got a little cold and thought you were better than everyone else.

And since I can’t be the only one to drag you, here’s the internet doing an amazing job at it too:

(image: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Lyra Hale

Lyra (She/Her) is a queer Latinx writer who stans badass women in movies, TV shows, and books. She loves crafting, tostones, and speculating all over queer media. And when not writing she's scrolling through TikTok or rebuilding her book collection.