Ted Cruz Claims Pregnancy Isn’t Life-Threatening, Women Everywhere Correct Him

Oh look, another republican with zero knowledge of biology trying to legislate our bodies.

By Chelsea SteinerSep 3rd, 2020, 1:08 pm

Ted Cruz stands all alone with his gross beard during a senate hearing.

Yosemite Sam’s incel brother Ted Cruz went on Twitter today to show off how little he knows about reproductive health. The Texas senator took a break from defending Paw Patrol to pressure the FDA to classify the chemical-abortion pill as an “imminent hazard to the public health” that poses a “significant threat of danger.” Cruz, along with 19 fellow republican senators, are pushing to ban the pill. It’s yet another example of Republicans trying to force through anti-choice legislation under the guise of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cruz tweeted, “Pregnancy is not a life-threatening illness, and the abortion pill does not cure or prevent any disease. Make no mistake, Mifeprex is a dangerous pill. That’s why 20 of my Republican colleagues and I are urging @US_FDA to classify it as such.”

But much like his fellow Republicans, Ted Cruz continues to prove that he knows absolutely nothing about the science of pregnancy and reproductive health. Maternal mortality rates are rising in the U.S. In 2018—the maternal mortality rate was 17.4 deaths per 100,000 births. Roughly 50,000 U.S. women are severely harmed during childbirth, and about 700 die because of complications related to childbirth every year.

While other industrialized nations have seen their rates go down, ours has gone up. Cruz’s home state of Texas has one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the country.

And those numbers become exponentially worse when we look at maternal mortality rates for Black women, who are nearly three times more likely to die in childbirth.

Cruz is absolutely wrong, and his dangerous agenda is laid bare in his smug and patronizing tweet. Folks on social media were quick to call him out for his ignorance:

(image: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

