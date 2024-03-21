Get To Know Team Black aka the Only ‘House of the Dragon’ Side Worth Backing

HBO is leaning hard into its ‘All must choose a side’ messaging but the Team Green/Team Black split isn’t as explicitly explained in season 1 of House of the Dragon. In the original book, Fire and Blood, the story is told through an in-universe historical narration, where fictional maesters name the sides, dubbing them Team Black and Team Green. Seeing as we don’t get this direct explanation in the show, here’s what you need to know.

The origin of Team Black

Put simply, Team Black refers to all the people, houses, and fighting forces who take Rhaenyra Targaryen’s side in the civil war against her half-brother Aegon, known as the Dance of the Dragons. Also known as the party of the princess, Team Black is represented through the sigil that her forces march under: a red dragon on a black background, a stark contrast to Aegon’s symbol of a green dragon.

The origins of the phrase Team Black isn’t just Rhaenyra’s personal preference for the color, however. In Fire and Blood, it dates back to a great tournament held in 111 AC at King’s Landing to celebrate the fifth anniversary of King Viserys I’s marriage to Queen Alicent Hightower, his second wife. We didn’t see this precise event in House of the Dragon but it’s somewhat translated into Rhaenyra’s marriage to Laenor in episode 5.

Back to Fire and Blood, Queen Alicent wore a Hightower green gown while Princess Rhaenyra wore Targaryen red and black. The books saw an even more antagonist relationship between the two women, with plenty of public sniping going back and forth. The court took note and the colors were used to differentiate between the factions loyal to both queens.

HBO took inspiration from the green dress to create the iconic entrance Alicent had to Rhaenyra’s wedding. However, Rhaenyra was wearing bridal white and red, instead of the black from the books in the show.

Who is a part of Team Black in House of the Dragon?

Moving forward, Team Black will include anyone, fictional or in real life, who supports the claim of Rhaenyra Targaryen, the Black Queen. As it stands at the beginning of season 2, that means Team Black is made up of Rhaenyra and her close family: husband/uncle Daemon, sons by Laenor Velaryon/Harwin Strong Jacaerys and Joffrey (RIP Lucerys), sons by Daemon Aegon and Viserys, and step-daughters Baela and Rhaena.

The Targaryen core is allied with the Velaryons, meaning Team Black also has the might of Corlys and Rhaenys. Her Black Council is made up of other notable names: Lord Bartimos Celtigar, Lord of Claw Isle, Lord Staunton of Rook’s Rest, Lord Gormon Massey, Lord Bar Emmon of Sharp Point, Lord Gunthor Darklyn of Duskendale, and Grand Maester Gerardys, formerly the maester at Dragonstone.

Other noble houses promised to Rhaenyra’s banner also include House Stark, House Tully, House Blackwood, House Darry, House Arryn, and House Strong, among other small houses.

Don’t expect to see all of these houses in House of the Dragon. HBO may well only focus on a few, or we’ll see an array of sigils without spending time with all of them. From the look of the trailer, we can expect to be spending a decent amount of time in Winterfell and at the Wall with a certain young Lord Stark…

