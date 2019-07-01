Taylor Swift’s Music Now Belongs to Scooter Braun and the Internet Isn’t Happy

Taylor Swift’s entire music catalog now belongs to a man who allegedly bullied her for years. Scooter Braun is a manager who just purchased Big Machine Label Group and, in that transaction, acquired some of Taylor Swift’s albums. Obviously, the singer isn’t too happy about it and, in a Tumblr post, made accusations against Braun, saying that he bullied her and has used social media to mock her.

Look, I’ll be honest; I’m the kind of person who won’t openly admit to loving Taylor Swift, but catch me in the shower singing “The Way I Loved You” on repeat. Her music, as much as I hate this about myself, got me through my high school crush, and that’s not even why this situation is sad to me. The music industry is a messy world of people dedicating their time and energy to who owns what.

Most of these artists don’t even have the rights to their own songs. Remember when Michael Jackson bought half of the Beatles’ catalog? Paul McCartney had to fight to own his own songs. The reason these musicians can’t own their work stems from their producers and those who help to distribute the albums, but it’s still nonsense that this can even happen, and yet here we are.

That isn’t to say that Braun is taking this quietly. Or, at least, his wife isn’t. Yael Cohen Braun, who is the CEO of F*** Cancer, shared an Instagram post calling out Taylor Swift.

“Girl, who are you to talk about bullying? The world has watch you collect and drop friend like wilted flowers. My husband is anything but a bully, he’s spent his life standing up for people and causes he believes in. Beyond that, it’s easy to see that the point of putting this out was to get to bully him. You are supposed to be a role model, but continue to model bullying.”

In true Swifties fashion, many of her fans (and celebrities) took to Swift’s side and defended the artist.

who deserves the rights to her own music? TAYLOR SWIFT pic.twitter.com/SRfRATTHsz — ellie (@catchfireswift) July 1, 2019

going against what she preaches eye see…

so it’s important to speak up for women unless it’s Taylor Swift. Your HYPOCRISY is showing #WeStandWithTalyor pic.twitter.com/7IPsmF70lP — belle•swiftan (@xmoonchildknj) July 1, 2019

taylor swift: breathes demi lovato: i- pic.twitter.com/8EMOODk95O — elliot bounced back (@musicmixer14) July 1, 2019

Sc*tt B*rchetta really thinks Taylor is famous because of him when in reality it’s Taylor Swift who made herself what she is today — Aryan #WeStandWithTaylor (@wildchanted) July 1, 2019

Taylor doesntgiveafuck Swift — Carly Heading (@carlyylalaa) July 1, 2019

good morning i’m awake and ready to fight for taylor swift (ง’̀-‘́)ง — ellie (@eleanorbate) July 1, 2019

But then there were the celebrities who fought against Swift’s claims. Demi Lovato, on her Instagram story, defended Braun and said that he isn’t a bad person. She isn’t the only one, either. Justin Bieber took to Instagram to apologize for the joke that Swift was using as her proof and explaining that Braun didn’t really have anything to do with it.

This is just the surface of this story, and there are plenty more who commented on Taylor Swift’s post and Yael Cohen Braun’s response. You can see the entire thread of responses to this situation here, and honestly, it’s a twisty-turny ride and this isn’t going to end any time soon.

1. This Taylor Swift tumblr post is wild! She says @scooterbraun bullied her for years. And she brings back up the controversy with Kim and Kanye! All of this is coming up because Scooter bought her old record company which owns her masters. https://t.co/kCl8qgJgkD — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 30, 2019

No matter what the truth is, a musician should have the right to their own music. It shouldn’t be a battle to own something that you created, but unfortunately, that’s the nature of the music world right now.

