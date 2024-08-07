What Happened With Taylor Swift’s Vienna Shows Canceled Over a Terrorist Plot?

Taylor Swift is touring Europe as part of her Eras Tour, the concert spanning all the different albums she has put out over her prolific career, but it’s been interrupted by a reported terrorist plot against the concert planned by two men.

According to Variety, an ISIS-connected plot to attack at the Eras Tour in Vienna was stopped prior to Taylor Swift performing in Austria. The singer was scheduled to bring her tour to Vienna’s Ernst Happel Stadium, but shows have been canceled due to authorities discovering the attack before it could be carried out. Details on the exact plan are scarce, but police raided the home of a 19-year-old man “and found various chemicals and substances.”

He reportedly pledged his allegiance to ISIS along with another man in Ternitz. According to Variety, residents of the town were evacuated and the roads were closed at the time. Vienna State Police Director Franz Ruf and Police Chief Gerhard Purstl spoke at a press conference, saying that the two men were radicalized online and had their plans mapped out for the attack.

When the news was first announced, the concerts were not canceled but officials stated that there would be delays getting into and out of the venue. Since then, news has broken that the shows will be canceled for the safety of everyone involved, due to the lingering “abstract danger,” despite that the only known terrorist plan has been foiled. Barracuda Music shared the announcement, writing “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Vienna Shows cancelled due to government officials confirmation of planned terrorist attack. With confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone’s safety.”

This is now the second “terroristic threat” in relation to concerts recently. According to Variety, another man was arrested during a Kansas City concert for country singer Morgan Wallen. The supposed targets were apparently Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce and his teammate Patrick Mahomes.

The two instances are not connected, but it does highlight a need to ramp up security for concerts of this size. Swift was scheduled to complete three concerts in Vienna, but now the next stop on her tour will be in London. There has yet to be any announcements of canceled concerts after the Vienna shows.

Be safe!

With the Vienna shows getting canceled, it does remind fans how frightening big venues can be. As the Eras Tour continues around the world, it’s important to make sure you are being safe and aware at venues like this.

Authorities were luckily on top of this case and hopefully the rest of the Eras Tour goes on smoothly!

