Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner Hanging Out Is a Fanfic Come to Life

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas recently filed for divorce after four years of marriage. The couple, who had been together for seven years and share two daughters, issued a joint statement in which they said the split was amicable and asked for privacy.

But that hasn’t stopped Jonas and his PR team from going on a smear campaign, painting Turner as a party girl who is not really there for their children. With various “inside sources” and paparazzi walks, Jonas really tried to get the public on his side.

However, this plan absolutely blew up in his face as fans were quick to take Turner’s side and call out the misogynistic rumors Jonas was spreading or allowing to be spread about his soon-to-be ex-wife. Fans have also called the singer out for using his daughters as props for paparazzi photos as the couple previously worked to make sure the children weren’t seen by the public.

And now it seems like another one of Jonas’ exes is rubbing salt in his divorce wounds as Turner was recently spotted with pop star Taylor Swift.

Swift and Turner paint the town red amid split from Jonas

Swift and Turner were recently spotted during a girls’ night out in New York City where they got photographed heading to a bar after dinner. While the sight of two celebs hanging out isn’t that surprising, this duo is notable because they have one huge connection: Joe Jonas.

For those not immersed in the Swiftie fandom, Swift and Jonas dated from July 2008 to October 2008. And just a month after their rumored split, Swift confirmed the couple’s break up on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she claimed Jonas broke up with her via an extremely brief phone call.

“Some day, I’m gonna find somebody really, really, really great, who’s right for me …” Swift said. “When I find that person that is right for me, he’ll be wonderful and when I look at that person, I’m not even gonna be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18.”

However, Jonas and Swift seemed to mend fences when they were photographed on a boat in Italy 2015 while on a double date. (Jonas was dating Swift squad member Gigi Hadid and Swift was dating Calvin Harris.)

From there, it seemed like everything was pretty kosher between the exes, with Turner getting into the mix as she revealed herself to be a huge Swiftie. When Swift re-released her album Fearless (Taylor’s Version), Turner posted a screenshot of the song “Mr. Perfectly Fine” on her Instagram, which is a song directly about Jonas.

So, seeing two of Jonas’ most notable exes hanging out is incredibly hilarious and iconic. These women knew exactly what they were doing. A lot of Swifties have said that the pair’s outing is a manifestation of Swift’s song “Vigilante Shit,” which contains the lyrics “Picture me thick as thieves with your ex-wife/ And she looks so pretty/ Driving in your Benz / Lately she’s been dressing for revenge.”

Fans of both women have been posting hilarious comments about their joint slay of a night out since the pictures surfaced late Tuesday night. Below are some of the best reactions:

taylor and sophie having the chance to do the funniest thing ever pic.twitter.com/N0rmwV6Oru — Kristin? (@kristinsaysvote) September 20, 2023

giggling kicking my feet over taylor and sophie turner hanging out hahahahaha mr perfectly fine over here punching the air with his godawful pr team — Kristin? (@kristinsaysvote) September 20, 2023

queens of being perfectly fine ✨ pic.twitter.com/kVmt1bnCpE — aerial (@aaeriaal) September 20, 2023

TO SIT WITH THEM AND HEAR THE TEA SOPHIE AND TAYLOR WERE SPILLING THAT NIGHT pic.twitter.com/fIrpd6SnCn — ver?nica⸆⸉ ? (@VIsOnCorneliaSt) September 20, 2023

taylor publicly aligning herself with sophie in the middle of a misogynistic smear campaign launched against her is something so special to me actually ❤️‍? pic.twitter.com/9wPv6s0oyO — ♑︎ (@repiscrumbling) September 20, 2023

not picture me thick as thieves with your ex wife https://t.co/wWBO7gTE5w — tia witcher extraordinaire (@cursedhive) September 20, 2023

We love seeing friends support friends through hard times. Whether this was for PR or a real moment, we don’t care! It was delicious and all that matters is the support is there!

(featured image: Dia Dipasupil, Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

