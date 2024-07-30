So Why Do People Think the Vampire Lestat Is Feuding With Taylor Swift?

Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) is a bit of a dramatic queen but we love him for it. So now that season 3 of Interview With the Vampire is giving us Lestat in his rockstar era, fans are living for the energy it is going to bring to the show.

Rockstar Lestat comes from Anne Rice’s novel The Vampire Lestat, which has Lestat joining a rock band—no, really. He wakes up from a long sleep, hears a rock band practicing, and decides that he wants to go on tour. His musical endeavor is chaotic—it is Lestat, after all—but it is such a fun place to take the character for season 3 of AMC’s TV series. The teaser, revealed at San Diego Comic-Con, showed Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) prepping for an interview with the rockstar, and then a tease of his new song!

We’re just excited to see this era of the Anne Rice books come to life, but not everyone is happy about this—mainly Taylor Swift fans. All of a sudden, it seems as if a feud has popped up online between Swift fans and Lestat girlies, and it really is a testament to Lestat’s power as a rockstar.

So why is everyone talking about Lestat beefing with Taylor Swift?

When the teaser dropped, a fan posted (in a now deleted tweet) pictures of Lestat from the trailer mixed with images from Swift in her music video for the song “Blank Space” off of 1989. They wrote, “got a long list of ex lovers, they’ll tell you I’m insane,” and the rest was history. Fans all flocked to the tweet to … hate on Lestat?

One fan wrote, “Your show will never win an emmy btw and that man is hideous and you should be punished for putting him next to Tay I long for the day you ugly b*tches in the quotes learn to stop speaking on Taylor, especially while hyping up an ugly white man.”

friends I think Lestat is winning the stan war pic.twitter.com/UuJYdwXewH — mary (@theoceanblooms) July 29, 2024

The tweet was referencing Lestat’s relationship with Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) and their toxic energy togethe, but that seemed to be enough for Swifties to end up on the defensive, which … Guys, come on. Open your heart to Lestat!

taylor swift after lestat's debut pic.twitter.com/9C07WZi8Uj — mentally lil ? ?? (@marushka_junipa) July 30, 2024

It genuinely seemed like Swift’s fans did not recognize that Lestat is a fictional character and we were all joking, but it resulted in quite a funny time online. One Swift fan wrote, “Thought the quotes would be telling whoever this hideous loser man to stay away from princess but nope of course they’re all deranged male obsessed lunatics trying to pretend whoever this is can be in the same frame as her.”

You’re laughing. Lestat de lioncourt is being cancelled by swifties and you’re laughing. https://t.co/tgfafeZykK — madoka magicock (@rifflexielian) July 28, 2024

The fans were loving it, talking about how Lestat got canceled, and having a fun time online despite people being so mean to HIM! He’s just trying to be a rockstar! Sorry he’s giving Swift energy and killing it.

Lestat getting canceled and igniting stan wars less 24hrs after his debut is, unironically, exactly on brand for Lestat pic.twitter.com/XgusgriAem — PIXIE ? | IWTV (@pixielayer) July 29, 2024

And look, this back and forth has been going on for a while, so it isn’t surprising that the Swifties are not Team Lestat.

The Sun reports that Taylor Swift and Lestat de Lioncourt are dating. pic.twitter.com/09xgH89Xyo — what would lana do (@brandybkills) May 4, 2023

