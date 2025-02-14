Taylor Lautner’s new werewolf show sounds ridiculous and I MUST watch it

Taylor Lautner hasn’t been in very much since Twilight, the movie saga that made him a hot werewolf heartthrob for teenage girls the world over. Once the movies were done, his career floundered, while Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart became A-list Hollywood stars. I’m sorry, Taylor Lautner!

But Lautner clearly knows this and isn’t above joking about the trajectory of his career. Hence his new show. It’s called … wait for it … Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter. Yes, Taylor Lautner will be playing Taylor Lautner, who will hunt werewolves, the same creature Taylor Lautner’s character was in Twilight. Are you with me so far? Just wait until you read the logline published by Variety:

“After wrapping the final Twilight film, Taylor Lautner vanished from the spotlight. Fans speculated, tabloids theorized—but the truth is wilder than fiction. Taylor wasn’t just taking a mental health break. He was preparing for his real calling … Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter. Playing himself, Taylor is drawn into a secret society of werewolf trackers who need his unique expertise. As he navigates his double life—Hollywood actor by day, supernatural warrior by night—Taylor must wrestle with the ultimate irony: fighting the very creatures that made him famous. Between saving the world, reviving his career, and falling in love, he faces the ultimate question—what happens when your biggest role becomes your greatest enemy?”

This sounds ridiculous but in a completely self-aware and hilarious way, and I am so here for it. It’ll be fascinating to see Lautner’s real-life story through a silly supernatural lens. Because he did take a mental health break from Hollywood—he said as much in a 2023 interview with Popsugar to mark Mental Health Awareness Month. “I kind of took a step back from everything for a couple years, and I think I just needed that break for myself,” he said before talking about the importance of therapy. We stan an emotionally intelligent king.

Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter will be executive produced by Lautner himself, alongside Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the duo behind Ready or No. Known collectively as Radio Silence, they will also direct the show. The showrunner will be Daisy Gardner of Single Drunk Female. Sounds good!

You know what? The other thing that makes me excited about this show is knowing how funny Taylor Lautner is. His comedic talents are way underrated. He joined the TV sitcom Cuckoo in 2014 and blew me away with his comic timing, and I think he did the same for a lot of people in Scream Queens as well.

I was never a Twilight fan—sorry again, Lautner—but I always enjoyed the spoofs and parodies it spawned, so I think I’m going to love this. I wonder, are Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart likely to make cameos? Do they even need to? Nah, it’s Taylor Lautner’s time to shine.

