Things We Saw Today: Get Creative With the #SixFanArtsChallenge!

We here at TMS love us some fan art, which is why we’re thrilled that the #SixFanArtsChallenge has taken over social media. The mandate is simple: draw, paint, or otherwise create artistic renderings of your top six fictional characters. The results have been delightfully nerdy and shown off the creativity and talent of artists across the globe.

While most everyone is staying at home and practicing social distancing, there’s no better way to pass the time than by doing something creative. Even if you don’t consider yourself an artist, there’s something therapeutic and relaxing about picking up a pencil or grabbing a paint brush and going to town. At the very least, it will provide a welcome distraction from our current hellscape.

Here are some of our favorite works of art:

So go wild: build a TARDIS out of toilet paper rolls! Paint a portrait of your dog as a Disney pup! Arts and craft yourself into a glitter glue frenzy. It doesn’t matter how your project turns out, as long as you had fun doing it.

(image: screencap/Omar von Muller)

Hope you’re having a great Sunday, Mary Suevians!

