Things We Saw Today: Get Creative With the #SixFanArtsChallenge!
Plus Mark Hamill, Dwayne Johnson, and more!
We here at TMS love us some fan art, which is why we’re thrilled that the #SixFanArtsChallenge has taken over social media. The mandate is simple: draw, paint, or otherwise create artistic renderings of your top six fictional characters. The results have been delightfully nerdy and shown off the creativity and talent of artists across the globe.
While most everyone is staying at home and practicing social distancing, there’s no better way to pass the time than by doing something creative. Even if you don’t consider yourself an artist, there’s something therapeutic and relaxing about picking up a pencil or grabbing a paint brush and going to town. At the very least, it will provide a welcome distraction from our current hellscape.
Here are some of our favorite works of art:
View this post on Instagram
just doodles but I wanted to join this challenge so bad #sixfanarts #sixfanartschallenge #homestuck #hs #mylittlepony #mlp #beastars #inuyasha #anime #sw #starwars #primal #adultswim #solluxcaptor #sollux #fluttershy #legoshi #sesshomaru #anakin #anakinskywalker #darthvader #fang #procreate #illustration #art
View this post on Instagram
I asked some dum dums (idk I think they’re my friends or something) to give me fanart suggestions and after rejecting about 83% of their unholy requests, I boiled it down to these 6 🙌🏻 #sixfanarts #sixfanartschallenge . . . . . . #velma #hikaruhitachiin #bloom #starfire #toph #ronstoppable #kimpossible #avatarthelastairbender #teentitans #winxclub #ouranhighschoolhostclub #scoobydoo #illustration #art #digitalart #procreate #ipadpro
View this post on Instagram
I asked folks on my Facebook page to drop suggestions in the comments, and y'all really came through ! I ran all of the character names through a "name from a hat" generator and these are the 6 names that came out received. I'll probably be doing another one of these again soon, so if you don't see your suggestion here, you can try again in a bit ! Thank you to all who commented ! . . . . #artistsoninstagram #sixfanarts #sixfanartschallenge #gaara #naruto #anime #spinel #stevenuniverse #blathers #acnh #acnl #tawog #kipoandtheageofwonderbeasts #dreamworks #netflix #wanderoveryonder #lorddominator
View this post on Instagram
Grace à vos merveilleuses suggestions, voilà le #sixfanarts challenge ! Je les ai fait en mode ils sont confinés ensemble tahu. Bon dimanche ! . . . . #sixfanartschallenge #totallyspies #jotarokujo #princessmononoke #kakashi #bellatrixlestrange #asterix #obelix #artchallenge
View this post on Instagram
Had a lot of fun with this challenge! Thanks for the suggestions everyone!! Hope you like it 😉💕 . . . . #sixfanarts #sixfanartschallenge #sherlock #minaashido #hisoka #howlsmovingcastle #bazpitch #kazbrekker #sixofcrows #myheroacademia #hunterxhunter #characterdesign #clipstudiopaint #wacom #illustration
View this post on Instagram
Mis personajes para el #SixFanarts, Gracias por sus sugerencias! – – – – #sixfanarts #sixfanartschallenge – #crashbandicoot #stitch #liloandstitch #disney #danielplainview #therewillbeblood #pta #hellboy #mignola #freakazoid #tigerking #netflix #ipad #procreate #truegrittexturesupply #fanart #illustration #design
View this post on Instagram
#sixfanarts Challenge, videogames version, done! I've taken this challenge far too seriously and for this I've wasted far too many hours of my life. Well, at least I really like the result. 😅😂 ~ #sixfanarts Challenge, versione videogiochi, fatta! Ho preso fin troppo seriamente questa sfida e per questo ho perso fin troppe ore della mia vita. Beh, almeno il risultato mi piace molto. 😅😂 ~ #art #artwork #illustration #fanart #digital #digitalart #character #characterdesign #sixfanarts #sixfanartschallenge #crashbandicoot #spacemarine #sonicthehedgehog #futabasakura #dante #lucina #clipstudio #clipstudiopaint #clipstudiopaintpro #artistoninstagram #markkorners #marcocantoni
So go wild: build a TARDIS out of toilet paper rolls! Paint a portrait of your dog as a Disney pup! Arts and craft yourself into a glitter glue frenzy. It doesn’t matter how your project turns out, as long as you had fun doing it.
(image: screencap/Omar von Muller)
- Here’s a deep dive on the 80s blockbuster era, and Return of the Jedi specifically. (via AVClub)
- Joe Biden thinks the 2020 Democratic National Convention should be virtual. (via Jezebel)
- Robert Englund aka Freddy Kreuger, on the importance of wearing gloves. (via Nerdist)
- Mark Hamill has some lovely thoughts to share on the legacy of Star Wars
- What does COVID-19 mean for the future of cons? (via Syfy Wire)
- David Harbour wants you to text him. (via AVClub)
- Everyone can go home: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has the best handwashing video.
A few thoughts as one era ends and another begins…#StarWars pic.twitter.com/ZucNHEPtaS
— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 3, 2020
View this post on Instagram
Before my showers now, Baby Tia (mama mia) demands I sing the rap portion of my song “You’re Welcome” from MOANA, while I wash her hands. We realized a few weeks ago that the rap portion of the song is perfect timing when getting your little ones to have fun washing their hands. Stay healthy and safe, my friends. D And gotta love how at the start of this vid, baby Tia is like, “just shut your mouth and sing daddy” 😂
Hope you’re having a great Sunday, Mary Suevians!
Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!
—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—
Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com