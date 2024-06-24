Sydney Sweeney Fans Play Detective After Actress Faces Piracy Allegations on Twitter

Little did Sydney Sweeney know that a seemingly innocuous Instagram story would become such a major topic of discussion on X (formerly Twitter).

The Immaculate star recently posted a story on her profile (not available to view anymore) about watching popular procedural Law & Order: Organized Crime, a spinoff of Law & Order and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. The snapshot contained the introduction to an episode of the show, and the layout of the screen led the X users to suspect that the 26-year-old is using an illegal streaming method.

Sydney Sweeney fans spot her allegedly pirating ‘Law & Order’ on an illegal free streaming platform. pic.twitter.com/3CwtgPHvEa — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 20, 2024

Fans went on to suggest that the platform she used was Flixtor, with others chiming in with different pirating options in the comments sections of different viral X posts. It also led to a discussion among the users of the social media website about the rising costs of streaming websites and how users have to pay multiple streamers to access content. Despite the online drama the actress’ story sparked, it is difficult to comment on whether Sweeney was using an illegal stream to watch the procedural.

my girl pirating so real pic.twitter.com/vITYaYbR9c — lola ♱ (@ClNEMANYA) June 18, 2024 Lola/X

Sydney Sweeney has an impressive list of upcoming projects

Piracy allegations aside, Sweeney has become a household name in the last few years and already has two acting credits this year across different genres: Madame Web and Immaculate. Her 2023 release, which she executive-produced, Anyone but You was a commercial success, grossing $220 million worldwide. The Handmaid’s Tale actor has multiple projects lined up: the Ron Howard thriller Eden, Michael Pearce’s Echo Valley, and the Barbarella remake.

Sweeney will also star in the upcoming season of Euphoria, which was a major catalyst for her Hollywood career. The show is confirmed to have a time jump and won’t be set in high school this time around, and it will be fun to see Sweeney and other actors bring nuance to their characters as their stories take a major pivot.

