Sydney Sweeney had the time and clapped back at those making gross comments about her body

If Sydney Sweeney wanted to burn everything down, I would not blame her. The Anyone But You star recently received a lot of hate online from gross “fans” who decided to comment on her bikini body. Now, she decided to show them exactly who they were messing with.

Recommended Videos

Sweeney, who has been training for her role as Christy Martin, has done a lot of hard work to make herself into the boxer. That includes a lot of boxing training and changing her body to fit the role. When tabloids posted pictures of Sweeney in a bikini while in the PRIVACY of her own home, many online (a lot of dudes, lets be honest) made comments about Sweeney’s body.

The star saw these comments, which breaks my heart. But instead of either ignoring it or saying that this isn’t cool (which it is not), she decided to take it a step further. Sweeney clapped back at those making disgusting comments in the best of ways. Sweeney posted a video that featured a collection of the comments being thrown at her and then added in some pretty iconic videos of her working out. Including a clip where Sweeney flipped a giant tractor tire by herself.

If I was featured in this video in anyway (I wouldn’t be but for the joke’s sake), I simply would climb into a hole and never return.

Sweeney’s response is great but it is still upsetting that in 2024, women are still going through this. We’ve learned absolutely nothing about commenting on women and their bodies. At least, with Sweeney’s case, she wasn’t about to just take a bunch of jealous nobodies online to heart and showed them exactly who they chose to mess with.

Sydney Sweeney is one of the best

Sweeney is often the target of a lot of headlines, many of them negative, from tabloids. They accused her of having an affair with her Anyone But You co-star, Glen Powell, because the two were flirtatious while selling a ROMANTIC COMEDY. She’s been attacked by a producer who reportedly said that they did not get Sweeney. Over and over again, her body has been spoken about in a way that leaves me with a sour taste in my mouth.

So now that these men don’t want to over-sexualize her, they claim absurd things about her body. Is it ever going to be enough? Not to sound like Gloria from Barbie but it really is impossible to be a woman. You can literally be SYDNEY SWEENEY and it isn’t enough for men. While the entire situation ushered in a wave of women asking what these guys really want from us, it is kind of awesome that Sweeney used this situation to show everyone that she can kick your ass if it came down to it.

Sweeney’s body did not deserve to be a topic of conversation because a tabloid invaded her privacy. But if she wanted to clap back at those yapping about her, this was the way to do it.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy