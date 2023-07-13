Swifties Are Calling For This ‘Deadpool 3’ Cameo—And So Is Ryan Reynolds

As the release date for Deadpool 3 inches ever closer, Taylor Swift fans are calling for the pop star to appear alongside the anti-hero’s actor Ryan Reynolds in the film.

imagine Ryan Reynolds gets Taylor Swift to make a cameo in deadpool 3, simply for shits and giggles. I think I would die — zoe ? (@LElASSPACEBUNS) April 18, 2023

i want taylor swift to star in deadpool 3 — taylor ♡ is a foolish one (@wehadalastkiss) December 31, 2022

What’s that I hear?? Day 7 of manifesting a deadpool 3 taylor swift cameo!!! 705 days till it comes out? https://t.co/rQWCvSgRBr — matt! (@yourelosingmatt) December 5, 2022

Petition to cast Taylor Swift in Deadpool 3. — Connor D. Wolf (@ConnorInTheNews) November 8, 2022

Taylor has been connected to the films since 2016 when she casually borrowed Ryan Reynolds’ actual costume for Halloween. In her caption of her spooky post that year she wrote, “You’re the best Deadpool inside contact ever.”

The next year, she featured the voice of Ryan and his wife, Blake Lively’s eldest daughter, James, on her song “Gorgeous.” Then, last year, Ryan and Hugh Jackman announced the return of Wolverine for the third Deadpool installment in the same house in which Taylor directed the video and short film for her song “All Too Well”. However, Ryan told Entertainment Tonight in November that though there was some crossover in filming locations, the rumors were untrue.

“If we shoot the next Deadpool film in our house, then that would be that location,’ he said but was enthusiastic about working with the 33-year-old saying that “of course” he’d like for her to be in the highly anticipated film.

“Are you kidding me? I would do anything for that woman. She’s a genius.”

Ryan further praised her by telling ET that the whole Lively-Reynolds family loved her then-latest release Midnights, “Oh my God, yes. All of us, whole house, I’m not kidding. I love it so much,” he said. “I do, Blake does, my daughters. We love it. Obsessed.”

If Taylor doesn’t appear in the film, then there is hope amongst fans that her music will be used. They have called for “Anti-Hero” to feature somewhere on the soundtrack.

manifesting a taylor swift song in the deadpool 3 soundtrack — when emma (ERAS version) (@shookswiftie) December 14, 2022

I hope Taylor Swift's – Antihero makes it to Deadpool 3 — Abdullah ?? (@Syamilosophy) October 22, 2022

manifesting deadpool 3 soundtrack with taylor swift?? — SNTV or 4ever hold ur peace?✨? (@kirf74) April 18, 2023

This is all to say that when Deadpool is released next year, we could see Miss Swift pop up in one way or another, but just which one will it be?

(featured image: Jeff Kravitz, FilmMagic)

