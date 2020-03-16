comScore

Things We Saw Today: Support the Trader Joe’s Union

By Princess WeekesMar 16th, 2020, 5:45 pm

Trader Joe's Open New Store In Miami Area PINECREST, FL - OCTOBER 18: Shoppers lineup as they wait for the grand opening of a Trader Joe's on October 18, 2013 in Pinecrest, Florida. Trader Joe's opened its first store in South Florida where shoppers can now take advantage of the California grocery chains low-cost wines and unique items not found in other stores. About 80 percent of what they sell is under the Trader Joe's private label. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

With the valid concerns around COVID-19, it is important to remember those who are the most vulnerable, and who are at the forefront to potentially get the virus. Among those are people who work at grocery stores, from the local mom and pop chains to big stores like Trader Joe’s and WholeFoods. This is why we are helping to boost the Trader Joe’s Union tweet calling for the chain to “provide workers hazard pay starting right now.”

Regardless of whether you support Trader Joe’s or not, you should support the union and these workers who are doing the best to help us all stay supplied with food and other basic needs during this difficult time.

(image: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

  • Simone Biles calls out USA Gymnastics for their failure concerning the USAG’s handling of investigating Dr. Nassar’s sexual abuse. (via CNN)
  • The parent company of Givenchy, Louis Vuitton and Dior have decided to start making hand sanitizers to help France deal with the COVID-19 outbreak. According to THR, “France has more than 5,000 cases of the coronavirus compared to about 3,500 in the U.S.” (via THR)

  • Watching John Oliver explain things to us from an all-white sound stage is important and eerie at the same time. (via Pajiba)
  • People have been sharing stories about what Shakespeare managed to do during the plague because of this article, but don’t let yourself be shamed into overworking. It’s okay to just breathe. (via Slate)

How’re you doing, folks? What have you seen out there today?

