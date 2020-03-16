Things We Saw Today: Support the Trader Joe’s Union

With the valid concerns around COVID-19, it is important to remember those who are the most vulnerable, and who are at the forefront to potentially get the virus. Among those are people who work at grocery stores, from the local mom and pop chains to big stores like Trader Joe’s and WholeFoods. This is why we are helping to boost the Trader Joe’s Union tweet calling for the chain to “provide workers hazard pay starting right now.”

Across the country, cities are shutting down. Trader Joe’s needs to provide workers hazard pay starting right now. Crewmembers are terrified, knowing their job is putting them on the frontlines of a global pandemic. It is not enough to receive PTO only after being proven sick. — Trader Joe’s Union (@TraderJoesUnion) March 15, 2020

Regardless of whether you support Trader Joe’s or not, you should support the union and these workers who are doing the best to help us all stay supplied with food and other basic needs during this difficult time.

(image: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

Simone Biles calls out USA Gymnastics for their failure concerning the USAG’s handling of investigating Dr. Nassar’s sexual abuse. (via CNN)

The parent company of Givenchy, Louis Vuitton and Dior have decided to start making hand sanitizers to help France deal with the COVID-19 outbreak. According to THR, “France has more than 5,000 cases of the coronavirus compared to about 3,500 in the U.S.” (via THR)

In the spirit of social distancing, I ✨💎got on the phone💎✨ to talk with @RebeccaSugar about how stress and self-care ended up shaping Steven Universe Future’s story https://t.co/tVeMmfcxCP — Charles, Galar Region Champion (@CharlesPulliam) March 16, 2020

Watching John Oliver explain things to us from an all-white sound stage is important and eerie at the same time. (via Pajiba)

People have been sharing stories about what Shakespeare managed to do during the plague because of this article, but don’t let yourself be shamed into overworking. It’s okay to just breathe. (via Slate)

How’re you doing, folks? What have you seen out there today?

