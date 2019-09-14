Here’s Our First Look at the Final Season of Supernatural

Even though Supernatural day is technically over, but the cruel (but cute) God of the CW has gifted us with our first look at the final season premiere in an ominous new promo. “Welcome to the End,” says Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles). He isn’t pulling any punches when it comes to describing the dire state of things in season premiere, titles “Back and to the Future” written by showrunner Andrew Dabb.

The episode picks up directly where the season fourteen cliffhanger left our boys: facing a horde of hell zombies after personally pissing off God (Rob Benedict). The monsters and ghosts the Winchesters have fought since season one all seem to be back now, from the woman win white they vanquished in the pilot episode to a terrifying killer clown they ganked in episode 300. Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Castiel (Misha Collins) also seem pretty scared of what awaits in a world where God is the enemy.

Here’s some more photos from the battle

Managing to look like a model when facing hell zombies: The Dean Winchester brand.

Maybe they should call Jeffrey Dean Morgan for some zombie killing advice?

Sam looks conflicted here, maybe he feels bad killing these guys again?

Cas knows the best way to fight hell zombies is YELLING.

I’m sure he’ll be fine.

Dean could only look this horrified for one reason: Someone ate his pie.

Dean is suspicious of any car built after 1972.

Something tells me Sam isn’t doing a Burt Macklin, FBI cosplay.

That’s gotta sting.

How do I add this sad face emoji on my keyboard?

Not pictured in these images: Jack (Alexander Calvert), that sweet but now soulless son of Satan who ended last season dead, or his grandfather, God (Rob Benedict). We know both actors have filmed multiple episodes so far, so we’re sure to see more from them, along with other favorite guests like Rowena (Ruth Connell), God’s sister Amara (Emily Swallow), hunter Eileen Leahy (Shoshanna Stern), and more.

If you miss Jack though, never fear. He’s featured on the beautiful final season poster along with all three of his dads.

One last ride. #Supernatural’s final season premieres Thursday, October 10. Stream free next day only on The CW App. #SPNFamilyForever pic.twitter.com/OixrxoCJrl — Supernatural (@cw_spn) September 13, 2019

The end begins when the final season of Supernatural premieres Thursday, October 10th at 8:00 on The CW.

