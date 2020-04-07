Supernatural Gives Fan the Treat of a Mini Gag Reel (And Thanks Healthcare Workers)

There are no new episodes of Supernatural on the horizon, while the show’s production is shut down due to coronavirus. There’s certainly an ample back catalog of episodes, but fans are hungry for more as we wait for the final season to end. Well, the editors of the show (working from home) cooked up a special little treat, and it’s delightful.

Supernatural is well known for its gag reels, thanks to the nearly endless on-set antics of the cast. But with the end of filming and completing the season up in the air, we don’t know when we’ll be getting a gag reel again. In the meantime, though we have “Tongue Tied,” a small taste of the hijinx on set during the recent episode “The Heroes’ Journey,” co-starring DJ Qualls.

While the cast is home on quarantine, they’re still working on their own to lift spirits and be there for fans, and especially to thank and support healthcare workers.

One of us plays a hero and one of us is a hero. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for holding the line 🙏🏻 https://t.co/uldkPdIujP — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) April 6, 2020

We’ll fight the demons. You fight the covid. Thank you for protecting us. We will always be grateful. https://t.co/VXohyBwoLG — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) April 6, 2020

And if for some reason you still can’t get enough of the Supernatural family in this time of crisis, why not get closer to god himself, the prophet that warned us about hoarding toilet paper, Rob Benedict.

Benedict, along with being an actor, is a talented musician and is holding a concert on StageIt that anyone can join in and watch today (April 7th) at 12:30 Pacific. It will be really fun, I’m sure.

There are a lot of scary things out there right now, but with the Winchesters, some angels and even god helping out to make us smile, we’ll make it through.

(Via: CBR. Image: Colin Bentley/The CW)

