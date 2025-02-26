It looks like the road so far has come to an end for our favorite hunters. For streaming, at least.

Supernatural is finally leaving Netflix. I feel like I have been saying “it’s the end of a era” for many things recently, but this one really does hurt. Supernatural has been streaming on Netflix since 2011, which means many of us have become accustomed to having the episodes at our fingertips.

When does ‘Supernatural’ leave Netflix?

So when does it leave? According to What’s On Netflix, Supernatural will be leaving Netflix on December 18, 2025. The CW’s deal with Netflix, which allows its shows five years on the streaming service past the final episode, will be expiring. Since Supernatural went on for 15 seasons, that deal remained in place. However, December marks five years since the show’s finale aired, so its time is officially up. (Much like when God finally got tired of Sam and Dean dying and coming back to life).

Currently, there are no reports of where Supernatural will be streaming after December. The CW could renegotiate the deal, which would make sense for a show that is binged as often as this one is. Until reports say otherwise, though, its fate remains up in the air.

Given the popularity of the show and its ubiquitousness online, it would be surprising if another streamer did not snatch it up quickly. It also would perhaps be a good thing, since the first season of the show did not have the licensing for the music on Netflix, and as any fan knows, the music is a character in itself. It would be nice to be able to enjoy one of the best seasons the way it was meant to be enjoyed.

Until then, however, there is plenty of time to watch Supernatural on Netflix. Speaking of, it’s been a minute since I’ve watched it… queueing up episode one now.

