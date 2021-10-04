comScore Super Yaki Has a Spooktacular Halloween Collection
Skip to main content

Things We Saw Today: Super Yaki Is Trying To Take All Our Money With These Spooky Halloween T-Shirts

By Kaila Hale-SternOct 4th, 2021, 6:02 pm
 

A woman wears a black Super Yaki t-shirt that says "I liked M. Night Shyamalan's The Village!"

Super Yaki, the excellent independent purveyors of whimsical movie-related merchandise, are outdoing themselves this Halloween season.

Here at The Mary Sue, we’re big fans of Super Yaki’s fun, tongue-in-cheek, and often incredibly in-joke cinephile products. I own several shirts myself—one that declares “CRIMSON PEAK WAS GOOD,” another that reads “written and directed by Cathy Yan,” and a recent edition, “FREE PADINGTON,” featuring our favorite talking bear behind bars. I wanted the sold-out “Justice for Jennifer’s Body” shirt, but at least a “dad hat” remains. Sometimes the merch also contains vital messaging, like “BE NICER TO KELLY MARIE TRAN, YOU JAGS.”

In our work chat, we frequently share Super Yaki links and then lament the impending loss of our paychecks. So imagine the financial pain in store when we began to feast our eyes upon Super Yaki’s October line. In addition to new t-shirts of an irreverent bent like “C IS FOR CARPENTER,” Super Yaki is also teaming up with artists to create unique Halloween-themed offerings. We’re especially obsessed with the idea of displaying our commitment to the Final Girls’ Club. Here are just some of the designs we’ve loved and bookmarked thus far.

We further appreciate their highlighting of Brad Dourif, an actor who fits well with autumnal vibes. Known to many audiences as Wormtongue in Lord of the Rings, I love that even IMDb starts his bio describing him as “Gaunt character actor Brad Dourif.”

And you can soon show your ongoing allegiance to The Shining ‘verse with your very own Doctor Sleep shirt.

Or proclaim your contrary M. Night Shyamalan opinion in bold text.

It’s extra cool to support Super Yaki and their hard-working, sustainable screen printers, and this is why you have to be on the ball (or pumpkin, in this case) and grab merch when it first comes out. Stock is often limited:

The Halloween Super Yaki sale starts Friday, 10/8 at 12pm CT. If t-shirts aren’t your thing, Super Yaki also sells stickers, pins, books, sweatshirts, hats, and other fun stuff. Our wallets aren’t ready, but our cold, dead hearts are waiting to be reanimated.

(Follow Super Yaki on Twitter for the latest updates, image: Super Yaki)

Here are some other things we spotted today, by the pricking of our thumbs:

  • Netflix will fund a Chadwick Boseman scholarship at Howard University. (via Comicbook.com)
  • Doctor Who and Torchwood actor John Barrowman has been dropped as a judge from Dancing on Ice after his “flashing controversy.” In other news, Dancing on Ice is a thing that has been happening across the pond. (via PinkNews)
  • If you missed it over the weekend, Eternals revealed Marvel Studios’s first cinematic onscreen gay couple. (via Slashfilm)
  • Shang-Chi just became the first “COVID-era” film to gross over $200 million at the box office. (via Yahoo)
  • And now in other horror movie related news, there is a new Chucky trailer apparently. Have fun watching it! (via Yahoo)
  • Hey so Facebook, Instagram, and Whatsapp are still down! This is kind of astonishing! Apparently some Facebook employees could not even access the office buildings to assess damage because their badges stopped working. (via Newsweek)

Meanwhile:

Tag, you’re it! What did you see today?

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site

 —The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Kaila Hale-Stern - Managing Editor

Kaila is a lifelong New Yorker. She's written for io9, Gizmodo, New York Magazine, The Awl, Wired, Cosmopolitan, and once published a Harlequin novel you'll never find.