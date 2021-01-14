Unfortunately (but Unsurprisingly) Super Nintendo World’s Grand Opening Has Been Postponed

I’ve talked about my excitement for the opening of Super Nintendo World over at Universal Studios Japan even if I knew I wouldn’t be able to see it in person. Unfortunately, the opening to the park has been postponed which, honestly, doesn’t surprise anyone since we’re in the middle of a global pandemic.

No matter how many reports we saw about safety measures, and even the small candle of hope because other countries are handling COVID better than we are here, February was a bit too optimistic for the opening of an entire theme park. I was excited to see the footage that we were shown, but in my heart of hearts I kept wondering, “HOW are they going to maintain all of this right now?” Crowd control. Keeping interactive units sanitized. Food stands. Merchandise. I’m sure when there’s a will, there’s a way, but also … that’s a LOT in any space right now, let alone an entire theme park.

According to Anime News Network’s Crystalyn Hodgkins, the postponement is due to a new state of emergency declaration made yesterday.

Universal Studios Japan announced on Thursday that it is postponing the planned opening date of its Super Nintendo World area due to the new state of emergency declaration for Osaka prefecture on Wednesday. The new theme park area was planned to open on February 4. Universal Studios Japan stated it will reveal the new official opening date after the state of emergency is lifted. The park will also restrict the number of people allowed to enter from January 17 through February 7. The Japanese government extended the state of emergency declaration to a total of 11 prefectures on Wednesday, after initially declaring a state of emergency in four prefectures in the Tokyo area on January 8. The state of emergency is currently slated to last until February 7.

There are more details about the state of emergency from this piece here by Anime News Network’s Egan Loo.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga confirmed on Wednesday that the government is expanding the state of emergency to seven more prefectures — Osaka, Hyogo, Kyoto, Aichi, Fukuoka, Gifu, and Tochigi — in response to the high rate of new infections of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The state of emergency already began in Tokyo and the neighboring prefectures of Saitama, Kanagawa, and Chiba on Friday, January 8, and it will remain in place until Sunday, February 7. The state of emergency now covers eight of Japan’s 10 most populous prefectures and over half of the nation’s population.

I’ve reached the point of feeling relieved when places come to terms with the fact that they can’t be open right now. I too wish for the ability to go to the places I love (or the places I’m excited to check out or live vicariously when the place is across the ocean) but we’re not there yet, and we can’t hope to be there if we open things prematurely, especially big attractions like this one.

When will Super Nintendo World open? When it’s safe to do so is the only acceptable answer. Until then, it’s another thing we have to look forward to in the future.

(Image: Universal Studios Japan)

