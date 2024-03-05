Colin Farrell Is a Dick in the Trailer for Apple TV’s ‘Sugar’

Thanks to studio delays following last year’s labor strikes, we have two Colin Farrell crime series to look forward to on TV this year: HBO’s Batman spinoff The Penguin, and Sugar, a new Apple TV+ series starring Farrell as a private detective with what appears to be enough skeletons to fill Mariah Carey’s shoe closet.

After watching the trailer for the new Apple TV+ series Sugar, maybe a more accurate headline would be “Colin Farrell Is a Dirty Dick” because his methods are, at best, unconventional. Eh? Ehhhhhh? I’m a little wary of the series based on this trailer, so I was pleasantly surprised to see that Sugar was directed by Fernando Mireilles (City of God) and Adam Arkin—as in actor Adam Arkin, who has quietly built a solid resume as a TV director with credits including Succession, The Americans, and Fargo.

Farrell headlines Sugar as the titular private detective enlisted to investigate the disappearance of a movie producer’s daughter. The series was created by Mark Protosevich, screenwriter of The Cell, I Am Legend, and 2013’s Oldboy remake. (That last credit might help explain why Protosevich hasn’t been around much since.)

Here’s the official synopsis from Apple TV+:

Sugar is a contemporary, unique take on one of the most popular and significant genres in literary, motion picture and television history: the private detective story. Academy Award nominee Colin Farrell stars as John Sugar, an American private investigator on the heels of the mysterious disappearance of Olivia Siegel, the beloved granddaughter of legendary Hollywood producer Jonathan Siegel. As Sugar tries to determine what happened to Olivia, he will also unearth Siegel family secrets; some very recent, others long-buried.

Sugar also stars Kirby (Netflix’s Sandman), Amy Ryan, Nate Corddry, and James Cromwell, and premieres on Apple TV+ on April 5.

