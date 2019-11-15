Sue Dearbon (Finally!) Cast on The Flash

It’s finally happening! Ever since Ralph Dibney’s (Hartley Sawyer) introduction in season four of The Flash, fans have awaited the introduction of Sue Dearbon, Ralph’s future wife and soul mate with whom he shares an epic love story in the comics. At the end of last season Ralph was sent out to track down someone by the name of Dearbon, and she’s been mentioned throughout this season.

Now she’s finally been cast. TVLine reports that Natalie Dreyfuss, whose credits include The Secret Life of the American Teenager and The Originals, has been cast in a recurring role on the flagship CW series.

I’m so excited about this. Ralph Dibney, much to my shock, has grown into my favorite character on The Flash, thanks to his humor and quiet, sometimes clumsy, heroism and I’m so glad we finally get to see him take on this story. I’m also happy that it’s going to happen post-Crisis, because right now Team Flash has more than enough going on.

Back at The Flash‘s 100th episode party, actual superhero Sawyer shared with the Mary Sue that his Sue was “something we’ve talked about from the beginning.” But with Ralph starting out in season four as, admittedly, not the best guy, he had to go on a journey before he was ready to meet the love of his life. Sawyer explained that his goofiness and his heroism were important to get to first. “We had to establish that before we could get into his love life and romance and ultimately bring in Sue.”

We were still talking Sue this year at San Diego Comic Con, after the character was finally alluded to. At that point Sawyer shared:

Since I started playing him in season four, all roads lead to Sue Dibney. But I’m also nervous about it. I feel like a lot of people are waiting for it and there’s a lot built up on it. I want to do it well and I want to do it right and I want it to turn out well….you don’t end up being part of some great romance if you don’t level up your game.

Now that we have our Sue, we’ll see if Ralph is ready for her. With this season already hitting big emotional highs under new showrunner Eric Wallace, I’m pretty optimistic that we’ll see them do justice to a story that’s been a long time coming.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. on The CW.

(Via TVLine; Images.: Hartley Sawyer – Katie Yu/The CW; Natalie Dreyfuss – Storm Santos.)

