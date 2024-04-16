These 10 ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Fusions Are Pure Fusationship Goals

Couple goals! Move over Maki and Denji, these Dragon Ball Z fusions are everything that you and your partner can aspire to be. Unlike these messy anime love triangles, Dragon Ball Z fusions are rock solid STABLE. But which ones are really built to last? These are the strongest DBZ fusions, ranked.

10. Kibito Kai

(Toei)

As far as fusion relationships go, Kibito Kai is not exactly the gold standard. He’s sort of the “What Not to Do at a Stoplight” cautionary tale about getting in too deep in a fusion. Shin and Kibito accidentally get fused together due to the permanent fusing power of the Potara earrings. It’s really more of a fusion situationship than a healthy fusion. Their fusion is eventually undone by the power of the Dragon Balls. Hopefully, this teaches them to not rush such a big DBZ universe step in a relationship next time.

9. Piccolo

(Toei)

As a Namekian, Piccolo is already a strong, independent, “don’t need no fusion” type of alien who is perfectly capable of fighting his battles solo. But during his battle with Frieza, Piccolo had to do some soul searching, and he realized that fusion was the only way that he would ever grow as a person. Piccolo and Nail took the next step and fused during their battle with Frieza to great effect. Piccolo also fused with Kami while battling the Androids to create a powerful relationship. Yes, he has fused with more than one person. It’s a sort of fusion polyamory.

8. Gotenks

(Toei)

Gotenks is an example of a fusion with a ton of power and potential, but ultimately both Goten and Trunks needed to do some growing up before they were mature enough to handle everything a healthy fusion depends on. After a few failed attempts, they became each other’s first. So sweet. But like many first fusions, they brought out the toxic parts of each other and were ultimately too juvenile to put Buu down for good. But they didn’t give up! Any healthy fusion requires work, and they put that work in. As a result, their future fusions are far more powerful.

7. Perfect Cell

(Toei)

Imperfect Cell had his flaws, namely that he was no match for the self-secure Super Saiyans. But sometimes a fusion has a way of bringing out the best in people! After absorbing both Android 17 and 18, a powerful throuple known as Perfect Cell was born! Perfect Cell was secure enough with both of their fusion partners to easily wipe the floor with those single-life living Saiyans Trunks and Vegeta.

6. Super Android 17

(Toei)

Some fusions are downright toxic. These are matches made in hell. Literally. The evil scientists Dr. Gero and Dr. Myuu created a toxic fusion of their own to jailbreak themselves out of hell. How did they do it? By passing their trauma onto their children—I mean creations—and creating Hell 17.

Hell 17 is an even more powerful version of Android 17. Android 17 was no angel either, and eventually the two hellions trauma-bonded together to create Super Android 17. This pair really brought out the worst in one another, and in everyone else.

5. Baby Vegeta

(Toei)

Baby Vegeta isn’t a cute little version of Vegeta like Baby Mario or Baby Luigi are to their adult counterparts. Baby Vegeta is actually a toxic combination of Vegeta and a parasitic space alien named Baby. As a result, they create an immature little beast that causes woe for everyone who has to deal with it! Just like a real baby! Goku had to give this baby some tough love. With his fists.

4. Fused Zamasu

(Toei)

Fused Zamasu is a combination of Zamasu and Goku Black—a sort of parallel dimension Goku that desperately, desperately needs to work out his issues in therapy. But like most walking red flags, Goku Black decided to work out his inner issues in his relationships. After fusing with Zamasu, the pair became one of the most dangerous Dragon Ball antagonists in history. They would have taken over the universe if it wasn’t for one fatal flaw – they weren’t compatible with each other. Zamasu is immortal. Goku Black is mortal. Their bodies weren’t a match for one another. It was never gonna work.

3. Gogeta

(Toei)

Now THIS is a healthy relationship. Goku and Vegeta didn’t immediately jump into fusion bed with one another when they first met. In fact, they couldn’t stand one another. But as they got to know each other slowly, they eventually became lifelong friends! And then … something more. In there battle with Broly, Goku and Vegeta decided to take their relationship to the next level and do the Fusion Dance. As a result, they created one of the most powerful fusions in Dragon Ball history. Some of the other fusions on this list need to take notes.

2. Kefla

(Toei)

Harold, they’re fusbians! The Saiyans of Universe 6 Caulifla and Kale decided to take the next step and become Kefla, one of the most powerful fusationships in all of Dragon Ball. In their fused form, Kefla was able to back Goku into a corner! If it wasn’t for Goku awakening his Ultra Instinct then and there, Kefla would have had him! Wow!

1. Vegito

(Toei)

If you thought Gogeta was the most rock-solid fusationship on this list, think again. Even stable, long-term, committed fusions know they need to keep in the work. And that’s exactly what Goku and Vegeta did. With jewelry! Through the use of the fusion-enhancing Potara earrings, Goku and Vegeta became Vegito, the most powerful fusion in Dragon Ball history!

Like the best fusationships, Goku and Vegeta were brought closer together by conflict. Rather than let the vicissitudes of life tear them apart (and by that I mean Super Buu) they decided to face their problems together and draw strength for one another, allowing them to get Buu’d up to put a stop to Super Buu for good.

(Featured Image: Toei)

