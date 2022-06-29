Get Ready for More 'Stranger Things' With Joe Keery’s Music

Only a couple days left until Stranger Things drops the latter half of its fourth season, and if you’re like most fans, you’ve been thinking about it nonstop. There was a lot riding on the main cast when last we saw them, and with rumors running wild, the countdown to Saturday is almost unbearable.

But, here’s a way to bear it—you can listen to Steve Harrington (aka Joe Keery) play with his old band, Post Animal:

Keery is no longer with the band, as he didn’t want his own success to detract from theirs (and it’s my understanding that this was an amiable break), but either way, they’re more than worth a listen, especially if you’re still frothing at the mouth for more Stranger Things.

Post Animal is based out of Chicago, and their primary genre is psychedelic rock. Aside from Keery, they’re made up of Dalton Allison, Jake Hirshland, Javi Reyes, Wesley Toledo, and Matt Williams, and the band tends to rotate vocals depending on who wrote the song. Regarding these songs, the Chicago tribune described their sound as “if Tame Impala listened to a lot of Black Sabbath and were signed to Elephant 6.”

Which, yeah, I would say that’s accurate.

At UC Santa Cruz, bands like Post Animal were pretty much constantly on rotation, and I remember being pleasantly surprised to learn that Keery was a part of such a band. It was a fun experience to go back and see which songs he wrote and sung on. Although I will say, my favorite LP of theirs is the wondrously titled “Post Animal Perform the Most Curious Water Activities.”

But hey, if Post Animal isn’t really your thing, maybe you’d be more interested in Keery’s solo career? It’s my understanding that he’s tried to keep it fairly under cover, so I’ll try to honor that, but this one song has been floating around the internet for years, and I happen to love it, so. On that note, cool cool cool, I’ll see you guys on Friday:

(uploaded by user Jason conley)

(Featured Image: Polyvinyl)

