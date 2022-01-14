Bella Ramsey’s Ellie has found her Riley in Storm Reid! The star of movies such as A Wrinkle in Time and most recently The Suicide Squad, Reid has had quite the career in her young life and is one of the brightest stars we have out there today. Having her as Riley is a gift to fans of the series who love the backstory we learned for Ellie and Riley in The Last of Us: Left Behind.

According to Deadline, Reid will be playing Riley in the HBO series—which, for fans of the game, is an exciting casting announcement. I wrote about the inclusion of Riley’s story last summer because while it is a playable part of The Last of Us: Part 1, it is not part of the main game. So if they had wanted to, they could have just mentioned Riley as the game does and moved on. But with the casting of Reid, it seems as if they will include The Last of Us: Left Behind in the show.

With each new casting announcement, it seems as if each character we briefly got to meet throughout the game is getting something of a larger story on the show. There will be some changes from the game to the show, so maybe we’ll have a bit of Ellie and Riley interacting after Ellie’s time with Joel.

It’s exciting and a wonderful choice for Riley! I can’t wait to see what Storm Reid brings to the role opposite Bella Ramsey’s Ellie.

