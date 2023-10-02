The Witchy Queen Is Getting Her Very Own Barbie Just in Time for Halloween

Stevie Nicks is the witchy queen that every fall girl adores. As a Scorpio, the music of Nicks is something that really resonates with me, and as someone from a music family where everyone has their faves and we are all very vocal about them, Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks became mine. I love how Nicks embraces her persona; there’s this spellbinding quality about her, maybe because of Practical Magic, but it most definitely took hold before that. Still, there is something about Nicks that is just magical, and getting to see her perform live in NYC was incredible.

Even more surprising was Nicks’ announcement during the show. After her song “Bella Donna,” Nicks hung up an original jacket so that she could bring out something special: a Barbie! It was the first anyone in the world had heard about the collaboration between Nicks and Mattel, and the audience at Madison Square Garden was gifted with the first look. “I have something very exciting to share with you a few hours before the rest of the world,” Nicks said. “I was very overwhelmed. Will she be like me? Will she have my spirit? Will she have my heart?”

For one brief moment, I did think that this was going to be an Oprah situation and Stevie Nicks was going to send everyone home with a Barbie. That obviously didn’t happen. One lucky fan did take home the very first doll, handed to her by Stevie Nicks, so that must have been a dream come true. But still, seeing the Rumours-inspired look on a Barbie that has, as Stevie put it, the life that she’s lived embodied in her? The doll that has our Stevie’s heart? That’s beautiful.

My Stevie @Barbie has been with me now for several months. When Mattel came to me asking if I would like to have a Barbie made in the “Rumours” cover style I was very overwhelmed. Of course I questioned “would she look like me? Would she have my spirit? Would she have my heart…”… pic.twitter.com/JQXjF7XSMK — Stevie Nicks (@StevieNicks) October 2, 2023

There are moments in Nicks’ career that have made her an icon to me and so many others. For me personally, “Silver Springs” and the beauty of that song have stuck with me and won’t leave. It is, in my opinion, a perfect breakup song. With lyrics that cut like a knife, searing into the soul of Lindsey Buckingham (whom Nicks wrote the song about), she wrote “Time cast a spell on you, but you won’t forget me,” and, “I’ll follow you down til the sound of my voice will haunt you.”

That bite, that power? That’s what makes Nicks so special, and she is someone who clearly cares about how she is seen in the world. This Barbie is something she’s invested in, making sure that the doll is as much her as possible. Knowing that this is something fans can bring home is exciting. Luckily for me, the doll comes out two days after my birthday.

You can purchase the Stevie Nicks Barbie doll at Walmart, Target, or Amazon for $55 on November 10.

(featured image: Jamie McCarthy, Getty Images for ABA)

