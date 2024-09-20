‘Stefani deserves better’: Social media reacts to Lady Gaga’s father endorsing Donald Trump

The father of Stefani Germanotta, better known by her stage name Lady Gaga, recently officially endorsed Donald Trump for President, sparking mixed reactions from social media users.

Gaga’s parents are Cynthia Louise and Joseph Germanotta. While the singer has rarely addressed her parents’ political leanings, she has confirmed she had a religious upbringing. Her parents raised her Catholic, and she attended a private all-girls Catholic school. She has recounted rebelling against her religious upbringing a bit, including utilizing a fake ID, pushing the dress code at school, and getting her first tattoo. She suggested her father didn’t approve of her rebellious lifestyle, commenting that he wouldn’t give her money because he didn’t want her going downtown and “being bad.”

Gaga still considers herself a Christian but has rejected the discrimination some followers of the religion display. She once called out Mike Pence and his wife for their un-Christian prejudice against the LGBTQ+ community after it surfaced that Pence’s wife, Karen, worked for a Christian school that openly barred LGBTQ+ students.

Gaga is a wonderful example that religion doesn’t always have to be associated with far-right views. She has devoted much of her professional career to raising awareness for survivors of sexual assault, supporting Black Lives Matter, and advocating for the LGBTQ+ community. Hence, it was disappointing to learn her father supports a man who seeks to destroy all the work his daughter has done.

Lady Gaga’s father trends on social media after Trump endorsement

Recently, Joseph Germanotta appeared on Fox News, where he endorsed Trump for president. His reason for endorsing Trump was quite strange. He claimed that Trump is “pure and a patriot,” while Kamala Harris is someone who will “say whatever she needs to say to get elected.” Considering that Trump is known for lying, such as making up stories about migrants eating pets and claiming that post-birth abortions are a thing, it’s quite comedic Germanotta thinks Harris is the one who will “say whatever” to get elected.

Germanotta claims he’s voting for Trump’s policies instead of his personality. However, he seems to have difficulty recalling any of Trump’s policies, instead just repeating the promises that every politician makes about “low fuel and food prices, low interest rates, a good economy.” One of the Fox reporters has to suggest “pro-police” for him, which he immediately jumps on.

He also criticized Harris’s opportunity economy, even though her plan would help people like him since its goal is to instate tax cuts for small, local businesses like his Italian restaurant. Germanotta really didn’t say anything profound in his endorsement of Trump, but it garnered attention on X.

His name is Joe Germanotta, never use “Lady Gaga’s dad” again cause he has nothing to do with Gaga’s political view, amen https://t.co/LQgFyBGbWQ — Gagavoodo (@gagavoodo2) September 19, 2024

Most users pointed out how sad his endorsement is as it demonstrates how little regard he has for all the work Gaga has done to fight hatred and discrimination. What’s even more shocking is that Trump has gone on record openly attacking Germanotta’s daughter. In 20202, Lady Gaga endorsed Joe Biden for President, causing Trump and his MAGA minions to attack her. At a rally, he stated, “Lady Gaga, oh, I could tell you a few stories about her. Lady Gaga is not too good.”

Additionally, Germanotta is likely aware that Trump has been accused of rape and wants to deny victims of sexual assault the right to have an abortion. It’s especially horrific he supports this man when his own daughter has bravely spoken about being a survivor of a sexual assault that left her pregnant at 19.

"for me, at least" what s selfish man. Also, the way they're putting "Lady Gaga's dad" is so funny because his name alone doesn't hold any power or meaning. I know Gaga loves her dad but I'm sure she doesn't agree with him at all. https://t.co/OyELRAKWsq — Modartique (@MODARTIQUE) September 19, 2024

Donald Trump has personally attacked Lady Gaga multiple times.



For Joe Germanotta to go on press tours praising a man who sent out a campaign email bashing HIS DAUGHTER is a clear illustration of how pathetic he is.



pic.twitter.com/P6dFGHArkI — Mr. Pop (@MrPopOfficial) September 19, 2024

As a Little Monster it hurts me so much to see Lady Gaga's Dad support a man that stands against everything his daughter has build in the past 15 years. Her legacy of progressiveness, women's choice, Black Lives Matter and LGBTQAI+ – Stefani deserves better than this. https://t.co/4U3w5dtqk6 — Freud (@freud_music) September 19, 2024

miley cyrus ? lady gaga



having embarrassing trumpie fathers https://t.co/WsECBs21E3 — ‏۟ (@wtfdolk) September 19, 2024

Of course, the endorsement from Germanotta drew excitement from Trump fans. Similar to Brittany Mahomes, they’re trying to pretend Germanotta is this huge celebrity and a big win for MAGA. It’s especially hilarious because they have to refer to him as Lady Gaga’s dad; otherwise, literally no one would know who they’re talking about.

Additionally, a lot of conservatives are trying to pretend that Germanotta endorsing Trump somehow means Gaga is wrong about politics, as if they’ve never heard of families having different political leanings.

I hate the premise that if lady Gaga’s dad is endorsing Trump or that Tim Walz brother supports Trump, that it signifies that Gaga and Tim are mistaken in their political beliefs. As if we don’t all have our own family members that support him. Such a dumb take. — Castrata (@castratanyc) September 19, 2024

This man really said "Holy crap. ?? Lady Gaga's DAD endorses Donald Trump." Like that's supposed to mean something. https://t.co/Z1NG8MSsIX pic.twitter.com/foC8Gby8rz — Real DEI's In Paris (@unibroward4405) September 19, 2024

Republicans last week: A celebrity endorsement from the world’s biggest pop star doesn’t mean anything.



Republicans today: We got Lady Gaga’s DAD! https://t.co/AsTlPxu8Ag — Amanda Kruel ??? (@skweeds) September 19, 2024

Notice how he’s only “lady Gaga’s dad” and always will only be known as that https://t.co/X3DfDwOW5D — ★·.·????·.·★ (@s3tm3free_) September 19, 2024

Ultimately, an endorsement from “Lady Gaga’s dad” isn’t going to do anything positive for MAGA. All his endorsement does is prove how deep right-wing misogyny runs that a man who calls himself a father would openly support an accused rapist and political party that has attacked his own daughter.

