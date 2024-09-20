‘Stefani deserves better’: Social media reacts to Lady Gaga’s father endorsing Donald Trump

The father of Stefani Germanotta, better known by her stage name Lady Gaga, recently officially endorsed Donald Trump for President, sparking mixed reactions from social media users.
Gaga’s parents are Cynthia Louise and Joseph Germanotta. While the singer has rarely addressed her parents’ political leanings, she has confirmed she had a religious upbringing. Her parents raised her Catholic, and she attended a private all-girls Catholic school. She has recounted rebelling against her religious upbringing a bit, including utilizing a fake ID, pushing the dress code at school, and getting her first tattoo. She suggested her father didn’t approve of her rebellious lifestyle, commenting that he wouldn’t give her money because he didn’t want her going downtown and “being bad.”
Gaga still considers herself a Christian but has rejected the discrimination some followers of the religion display. She once called out Mike Pence and his wife for their un-Christian prejudice against the LGBTQ+ community after it surfaced that Pence’s wife, Karen, worked for a Christian school that openly barred LGBTQ+ students.
Gaga is a wonderful example that religion doesn’t always have to be associated with far-right views. She has devoted much of her professional career to raising awareness for survivors of sexual assault, supporting Black Lives Matter, and advocating for the LGBTQ+ community. Hence, it was disappointing to learn her father supports a man who seeks to destroy all the work his daughter has done.
Lady Gaga’s father trends on social media after Trump endorsement
Recently, Joseph Germanotta appeared on Fox News, where he endorsed Trump for president. His reason for endorsing Trump was quite strange. He claimed that Trump is “pure and a patriot,” while Kamala Harris is someone who will “say whatever she needs to say to get elected.” Considering that Trump is known for lying, such as making up stories about migrants eating pets and claiming that post-birth abortions are a thing, it’s quite comedic Germanotta thinks Harris is the one who will “say whatever” to get elected.
Germanotta claims he’s voting for Trump’s policies instead of his personality. However, he seems to have difficulty recalling any of Trump’s policies, instead just repeating the promises that every politician makes about “low fuel and food prices, low interest rates, a good economy.” One of the Fox reporters has to suggest “pro-police” for him, which he immediately jumps on.
He also criticized Harris’s opportunity economy, even though her plan would help people like him since its goal is to instate tax cuts for small, local businesses like his Italian restaurant. Germanotta really didn’t say anything profound in his endorsement of Trump, but it garnered attention on X.
Most users pointed out how sad his endorsement is as it demonstrates how little regard he has for all the work Gaga has done to fight hatred and discrimination. What’s even more shocking is that Trump has gone on record openly attacking Germanotta’s daughter. In 20202, Lady Gaga endorsed Joe Biden for President, causing Trump and his MAGA minions to attack her. At a rally, he stated, “Lady Gaga, oh, I could tell you a few stories about her. Lady Gaga is not too good.”
Additionally, Germanotta is likely aware that Trump has been accused of rape and wants to deny victims of sexual assault the right to have an abortion. It’s especially horrific he supports this man when his own daughter has bravely spoken about being a survivor of a sexual assault that left her pregnant at 19.
Of course, the endorsement from Germanotta drew excitement from Trump fans. Similar to Brittany Mahomes, they’re trying to pretend Germanotta is this huge celebrity and a big win for MAGA. It’s especially hilarious because they have to refer to him as Lady Gaga’s dad; otherwise, literally no one would know who they’re talking about.
Additionally, a lot of conservatives are trying to pretend that Germanotta endorsing Trump somehow means Gaga is wrong about politics, as if they’ve never heard of families having different political leanings.
Ultimately, an endorsement from “Lady Gaga’s dad” isn’t going to do anything positive for MAGA. All his endorsement does is prove how deep right-wing misogyny runs that a man who calls himself a father would openly support an accused rapist and political party that has attacked his own daughter.
Published: Sep 20, 2024 05:32 pm