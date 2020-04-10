Steak-umm’s Twitter Account Is a Brilliant, Bizarre Voice of Reason in Our Coronavirus Era

Another square I didn’t have on my bingo card for 2020: frozen meat product Steak-umm’s official Twitter account is offering some of the more cogent analysis of our coronavirus culture out there.

Steak-umm has long had an interesting Twitter presence for a corporate entity theoretically purposed to raise brand awareness for “thin-sliced frozen steaks” found in the grocery store. The account is run by “Millenial angst personified” social media manager Nathan Allebach, who well understands his generation. But in the time of COVID-19, Steak-umm has come into its own and gone next-level, taking on everything from conspiracy theories and propagandists to the importance of not accepting anecdotes in place of hard data.

friendly reminder in times of uncertainty and misinformation: anecdotes are not data. (good) data is carefully measured and collected information based on a range of subject-dependent factors, including, but not limited to, controlled variables, meta-analysis, and randomization — Steak-umm (@steak_umm) April 7, 2020

It makes a perfect kind of sense that Steak-umm would emerge as a leading philosopher during the Trump administration. In a society ruled by charlatans, where people are desperate for truth-telling, it no longer seems to matter where the message is coming from when it lays out much-needed critical thinking clearly and succinctly. Truly cannot wait to read about this in the history books.

Of course, even the fact of Steak-umm’s virality in this matter is worth questioning as a cultural critique, which Steak-umm has done.

Yo. @steak_umm with some strong cultural criticism content. https://t.co/32GDNBXZdh — Phillip Atiba Goff (@DrPhilGoff) April 9, 2020

getting people credible, thoughtful, and impartial information is an uphill battle because most have evolved (and been programmed) to not care unless it’s entertaining and tells them what they want to hear, but we have to try in these times of cultural crisis and polarization — Steak-umm (@steak_umm) April 8, 2020

Here was the initial thread that kicked off the recent Steak-umm feeding frenzy:

it can be difficult to know what to believe in a time when institutional trust is diminished and the gatekeepers of information have been dismantled, but it’s more crucial now than ever before to follow a range of credentialed sources for both breaking news and data collection — Steak-umm (@steak_umm) April 7, 2020

breaking news and storytelling will always be spun with interpretive bias from different media perspectives, but data is a science that can’t be replaced by one-off anecdotes. try to remember this to avoid fear-based sensationalism or conspiracy theories taking over your mind — Steak-umm (@steak_umm) April 7, 2020

we’re a frozen meat brand posting ads inevitably made to misdirect people and generate sales, so this is peak irony, but hey we live in a society so please make informed decisions to the best of your ability and don’t let anecdotes dictate your worldview ok steak-umm bless — Steak-umm (@steak_umm) April 7, 2020

if you’re able, please consider donating to @feedingamerica during this time. in today’s climate of media inundation it can be hard feeling like anything makes a difference. but when each of us come together, we form collective change steak-umm blesshttps://t.co/0qVy1MEkoN pic.twitter.com/iUAnTt7wBa — Steak-umm (@steak_umm) April 7, 2020

These tweets went viral, proving Steak-umm’s thesis that “our society values entertainment over truth and that’s a huge problem,” but luckily for us—since we do live in a society where this is the case—the incisive mind behind the frozen meat account continued to amplify important messages and methods of critical thinking. I’d much rather Allebach and Steak-umm have the stage than, say, Fox News.

This is the moment where Steak-umm became president — {ego} (@egoisthebrand) April 8, 2020

Steak-umm has gone on in this bent since the viral thread, while celebrities, politicians, and other brands applaud its efforts. Its most recent thread is just as vital, and, I would argue, hugely important for people everywhere to see and understand.

just gonna come out and say it: vulnerable people are always the most susceptible to propaganda, misinformation, and conspiracy, especially in times of cultural anxiety, and if there is a way to help them out of these traps, targeted self-righteous vilification isn’t it — Steak-umm (@steak_umm) April 10, 2020

when you hold a fringe belief or become part of a tightly-knit outcast group, you feel like you have some secret, valuable information that the world needs. you feel important for knowing it. and anyone on the outside becomes a vague, intangible enemy, often referred to as “they” — Steak-umm (@steak_umm) April 10, 2020

leading propagandists and conspiracy theorists need to be directly challenged, but many of their followers are just victims of circumstance who were exploited. they still have a chance to leave their group *if* they feel welcomed into a new group of those reaching out — Steak-umm (@steak_umm) April 10, 2020

when we hear people’s concerns over the current economic devastation, skepticism toward politicized media narratives, or any other signs of vulnerability, we need to listen and form solidarity with them before some charismatic propagandist or fringe group does steak-umm bless — Steak-umm (@steak_umm) April 10, 2020

This bit of truth-bombing prompted reactions like this:

nonono your therapist is an expert i’m just an armchair beef commentator lol — Steak-umm (@steak_umm) April 10, 2020

And thank you, Steak-umm, for also providing some levity alongside crucial lessons in these uncertain times.

still waiting for this prophecy to be fulfilled https://t.co/b57PXO6WMV — Steak-umm (@steak_umm) April 10, 2020

crazy past 24 hours. thank you all for amplifying our messages to think critically and help others in this chaotic time … also sorry for anthropomorphizing our frozen meat brand and developing parasocial relationships that subconsciously reinforce our presence in your minds — Steak-umm (@steak_umm) April 8, 2020

I guess if a morally and economically bankrupt reality show host can be president, a savvy scholar behind a frozen meats social media account can become an essential sage for our era. Steak-umm bless.

(image: Steak-umm, Twitter)

