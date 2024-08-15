Starbucks’ 2024 fall menu has two flavors competing for the spotlight

Fall means pumpkin spice … at least when we’re talking about Starbucks. Sure, it’s still summer, but the coffee chain is already approaching its transition to autumn. Although Starbucks has yet to officially announce a hard release date for its fall menu, leaks suggest it’s coming very soon.

Historically, Starbucks saves the final week of August for its fall menu launch, but according to food blogger markie_devo, the restaurant will be delving into fall a little earlier this year. According to an Instagram post crediting Starbucks employees as its source, the first half of Starbucks’ 2024 fall menu will drop on August 22, 2024, with more beverages and a Halloween-inspired cookie following on September 19, 2024.

Pumpkin spice and apple crisp fight for Starbucks dominance

It should come as no surprise that pumpkin is the star ingredient. Starbucks’ famous Pumpkin Spice Latte (available in hot, iced, or frappuccino form) makes a grand return alongside Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai. Much like last year, apple is the flavor guest star–and maybe even co-star, thanks to the release of a new apple-heavy beverage. With the return of the Iced Apple Crisp Shaken Oatmeal Espresso and Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato comes a non-dairy Iced Apple Crisp Cream Chai.

However, no Starbucks fall menu would be complete with food. The Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin and Baked Apple Croissant are familiar favorites, whereas an adorable Raccoon Cake Pop makes its grand debut. As mentioned by markie_devo, September 19th will usher in two new beverages and a spooky cookie:

Iced Pecan Crunch Latte (Oatmilk)

Salted Pecan Cream Cold Foam (Oatmilk)

Mummy Cookie

While the only new food items are desserts, they’re both sure to attract attention. Check out the image below to get an idea of what to expect.

Dunkin’s 2024 fall menu might have more Halloween-themed offerings, but coffee enthusiasts can expect Starbucks to go hard for the winter holidays. Sure, pumpkin might be all the rage right now, but soon the smell of gingerbread and peppermint will be too enticing to resist.

Last holiday season, Starbucks delivered a plethora of cozy coffee flavors, from the beloved Caramel Brulée Latte to the novel Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai. Starbucks’ holiday menu typically kicks off in early November. While it still feels too early to be thinking of winter, you’ll want to keep the time frame in mind. Because when Starbucks ushers in the holidays, it also waves goodbye to its fall menu. So no more pumpkin spice.

