We Have Theories About the ‘”Mind-Melting'” Ending to Star Wars

Finally, Jar Jar Binks is going to be revealed as the true Sith Lord that he is! At San Diego Comic-Con, Kevin Smith decided to talk about Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker and gave us a bit of information that many were probably not expecting. While he didn’t know exactly what the final set of the movie looked like, Smith did let IGN know that it was apparently so good that even J.J. Abrams told him not to go look at it.

“There was a scuttlebutt about the set there at Pinewood. They’re like, ‘You have to see this. When you see it, it will melt your mind.’ So I ask J.J., ‘They keep telling me I should see the set.’ He’s like, ‘Don’t. It’s the last shot of the movie. You don’t want this spoiled. You want to be in a theater when this happens. Trust me.’”

First of all, Kevin Smith continues to live my nerd dreams because who wouldn’t want to go on the set of the latest, top-secret Star Wars? I might even let myself be spoiled just so I can enjoy thriving in the world of Star Wars for any amount of time. Second, what was so “mind-melting” that even Abrams told Kevin Smith not to be spoiled?

There is so much about the Star Wars franchise that we know very little about. Throughout the years, we’ve been getting more and more information on the former Jedi Order and the fall of Anakin Skywalker, but there is a lot that remains a mystery to us. So, is this going to be something so much bigger than what we’ve seen before? Or is this just a ploy to get us excited about a movie that we’re, arguably, already excited for?

Here’s my theory: Jar Jar Binks is standing on a pile of carcasses. All our favorite characters are dead. He reigns supreme. He is the ultimate Sith.

But, in all seriousness, where could they possibly go that would be a surprise to us as fans? Alderaan was blown up by Darth Vader but was that a lie? Can Princess Leia finally go home? Or are they somewhere completely new? Truly, I can’t even think of where they could possibly go that would be so out there that we, as fans, would be screaming. If anything, I feel like we’ve been given all our favorite locations in this trilogy except for Tatooine but even then, I don’t think that’d be a ‘mind-melting’ development.

That’s what gets me so much about this. It isn’t that Smith shouldn’t see who is there, it is the set itself. So it is clearly a location that we are going to instantly recognize and that is maybe what is the scariest part about this reveal. What could it possibly be?

This delights me, frightens me, and turns me on so can’t wait to see what Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker is going to do to my heart.

(via Slashfilm, image: LucasFilm)

