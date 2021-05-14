Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Let Omega Thrive

Like most Star Wars properties, anytime there is a kid involved, the parental figure doesn’t really let them do that much. But this week’s episode of The Bad Batch explored Omega’s relationship with the team and her “worth” to them. Let’s dive in!

**Spoilers for this week’s episode of The Bad Batch lie within.**

Omega, for the most part, has been trying to find her place within the Bad Batch. She joined them when she ran away from Kamino with them. They are, for all intents and purposes, her family. But that means she now has four dads who don’t really know what to do with her.

In this episode, Omega doesn’t even have a bed. She just exists as a “member” of the Bad Batch and is on the ship trying to entertain herself when they have to crash land on a moon because something went wrong with the ship. When a creature comes to take their power because it is hungry, Hunter and Omega have to go searching for the missing part after Wrecker gets his head hit during their crash landing.

During their mission, though, Omega not only protects Hunter when the creature knocks his breathing mask off his face, but she also makes sure to complete their mission, reminding us that she is still a clone and skilled like the rest of the Batch. At the end of the day, she is the one who is the reason they even have the ability to leave the moon, as she gets the part they need. And Wrecker realizes, while stuck inside, that Omega needs her own space and makes her a room all her own.

Outside of Omega’s journey with the Batch, we also got a look into a new crew of soldiers that the Empire is thinking of using. Among them? None other than my favorite assassin herself, Fennec Shand. While she didn’t speak throughout the episode, she joins a crew of soldiers who are willing to join up with the Empire rather than relying on the Clones who were built to fight for them.

The crew goes after Saw Gerrera, led by Crosshair, and when one of the soldiers questions why Crosshair is in charge but refuses to complete the mission, Crosshair shoots him and the rest of the crew continues to follow what Crosshair says, including Fennec. It’s nice to get a first look at Fennec Shand before we met her in The Mandalorian. What we know about her then is that she’s an assassin that was killed and rescued by Boba Fett.

Other than that, her past is a mystery. So, getting a glimpse into the woman she was before we ever met her is incredible and also establishes a relationship between Fennec and the Clones before she ever meets Boba.

I’m very excited to see where this new crew leads Fennec and how Omega continues to adapt to life with the Bad Batch!

(image: Lucasfilm)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]