Watch the Brand New Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Footage From Disney’s 23 Right Now

Over the weekend, at Disney’s D23 fan expo, a special look at new footage from the upcoming Skywalker Saga conclusion, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, was shown to those in attendance, but the footage wasn’t made public—until now. The 2-minute featurette shows footage from the previous Star Wars films before jumping right into imagery from what looks to be a particularly epic finale.

Everything you’d expect is here: giant space battles; lightsaber clashes set against huge, dramatic backdrops; travel to planets of various types; voiceover from both Luke Skywalker and Emperor Palpatine; Darth Vader’s iconic breathing sound haunting everything; Leia pulling on our heartstrings as she watches over things; and … Rey with a double-sided red lightsaber?

Yeah, there’s not much given away in terms of story here, as with the first trailer, but that’s J.J. Abrams for you—and how we’d all honestly prefer it, anyway. But there’s also not a lot here to confuse us, except for that aforementioned lightsaber. We all kind of wanted to see Rey with a similar weapon after her staff in The Force Awakens already looked kind of like lightsaber handles on the end, so it only makes sense to see her wielding the Jedi (Sith?) version of her familiar weapon here.

But what does it all mean? We’re not likely to find out until the movie hits theaters on December 20, but speculate away!

(image: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—