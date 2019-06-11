Satisfy Your Star Wars Craving With the Compelling New Novel Alphabet Squadron

Alexander Freed’s Star Wars: Alphabet Squadron is the first novel in a new trilogy that features wayward New Republic pilots on an epic adventure. We can’t wait to join up, and here’s why.

Bestselling author Freed is a well-known name in the Star Wars literary universe, with titles like Star Wars: Rogue One, Star Wars: Battlefront: Twilight Company and Star Wars: The Old Republic: The Lost Sun under his utility belt. (We are particular fans of that Rogue One novelization if you’re just coming into reading Freed.)

With a female protagonist and an excitingly diverse cast of characters (plus old favorites like Hera Syndulla), we’re ready to explore the galaxy with the Alphabet Squadron. Del Rey had us with “They’ve got scars. But they’ll learn to fly together.”

Quell – Self-confessed traitor

Wyl – Homesick

Nath – Untrustworthy by his own admission

Chass – Sole survivor of her squadron. Twice

Kairos – Has her own challenges. They are classified They’ve got scars. But they’ll learn to fly together. One week #StarWars #AlphabetSquadron — Star Wars Books (@DelReyStarWars) June 3, 2019

Here’s what else we know going in:

On the verge of victory in a brutal war, five New Republic pilots transform from hunted to hunters in this epic Star Wars adventure. Set after Return of the Jedi, Alphabet Squadron follows a unique team, each flying a different class of starfighter as they struggle to end their war once and for all. The Emperor is dead. His final weapon has been destroyed. The Imperial Army is in disarray. In the aftermath, Yrica Quell is just one of thousands of defectors from her former cause living in a deserters’ shantytown—until she is selected to join Alphabet Squadron. Cobbled together from an eclectic assortment of pilots and starfighters, the five members of Alphabet are tasked by New Republic general Hera Syndulla herself. Like Yrica, each is a talented pilot struggling to find their place in a changing galaxy. Their mission: to track down and destroy the mysterious Shadow Wing, a lethal force of TIE fighters exacting bloody, reckless vengeance in the twilight of their reign. The newly formed unit embodies the heart and soul of the Rebellion: ragtag, resourceful, scrappy, and emboldened by their most audacious victory in decades. But going from underdog rebels to celebrated heroes isn’t as easy as it seems, and their inner demons threaten them as much as their enemies among the stars. The wayward warriors of Alphabet Squadron will have to learn to fly together if they want to protect the new era of peace they’ve fought so hard to achieve. Part of a Marvel and Del Rey crossover event, Alphabet Squadron is the counterpart to Marvel’s TIE Fighter miniseries, which follows the exploits of Shadow Wing as they scheme to thwart the New Republic.

We’re itching to get our hands on Alphabet Squadron, and we think you’ll be on board. Find out more about Alphabet Squadron here.

