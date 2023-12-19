It’s Time To Boldly Go as Season 3 of ‘Strange New Worlds’ Filming Is Underway

It seems as if the crew of the Enterprise is getting back to work. The official Star Trek account shared an image of Celia Rose Gooding, who plays Uhura in the series, sitting on set. Showing us that season 3 of the hit Paramount+ series is under way!

The show, which came after Spock (Ethan Peck) and Captain Pike (Anson Mount) took flight in Star Trek: Discovery, has become a fan-favorite among fans of Trek and has proven itself time and time again with fantastic storylines and characters as it builds towards the original series of Star Trek. What we see in the tease is just the back of Gooding’s head as Uhura with the image of the clapperboard that says 301, making it clear that we’re off to the races!

What we know about the new season is very limited. Outside of a lot of unanswered questions after the end of season 2, we have a lot to wonder about Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

What is next for the crew?

The end of season 2 left us wondering what is happening with the crew of the Enterprise. With La’an (Christina Chong) and Erica Ortegas (Melissa Navia) separated the rest of the crew and Pike having to make a decision that could devastate us all, we don’t know what the future holds for them. Especially for La’an and Ortegas.

Mixed with Nurse Chapel (Jess Bush) going off and leaving Spock behind after everything that has happened between them, the end of season 2 was filled with tension between everyone. Heading into season 3, we can expect more of that or at least some answers right off the top.

Who is part of the bridge?

Outside of the cast previously listed, we have Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley, Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk, Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga, and the latest addition as Martin Quinn as Montgomery Scott in the final moments of season 2!

Slowly but surely we are building out the original series cast as we are getting further into Strange New Worlds, and getting to see how the show casts characters we know and love is beautiful. I can’t wait to see how Quinn grows as Scotty!

When are we going to return to the Enterprise?

Season 3, which was announced before the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes faced delays from both strikes and is now underway of filming. What that means for when we will return to the Enterprise, we don’t yet know. It was slated to air in 2024 but with the filming schedule slated to take them into possibly the summer of 2024, we might not see the season until 2025.

Until we know more, we at least know that Strange New Worlds is coming back to us!

