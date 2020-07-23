Things We Saw Today: Nickelodeon’s Star Trek: Prodigy Will Be the First CG Trek

It seems we are just going to be inundated with Star Trek content for a while as the new logo for Star Trek: Prodigy was shared during Comic-Con@Home. Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin will serve as EPs for the series, and it will be a younger-skewing kind of Trek, which means a faster way to get the smolls into the fandom.

WE HAVE AN OFFICIAL TITLE AND LOGO! Star Trek Prodigy. Can’t wait for everyone to see this incredible series. #SDCCAtHome2020 #StarTrek pic.twitter.com/8j4Ut0CSJA — Julie Benson (@TheJulieBenson) July 23, 2020

Deadline says that the show is set to premiere next year on Nickelodeon and “will revolve around the adventures of a group of teens who take over an old Starfleet vessel and of course, go on adventures.” Prodigy will be the first full CG Star Trek show when it debuts in 2021. This will be the most recent animated Trek series, following the Lower Decks show that will premiere August 6, 2020, and will consist of 10 episodes.

(via Deadline)

