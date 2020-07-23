Things We Saw Today: Nickelodeon’s Star Trek: Prodigy Will Be the First CG Trek
It seems we are just going to be inundated with Star Trek content for a while as the new logo for Star Trek: Prodigy was shared during Comic-Con@Home. Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin will serve as EPs for the series, and it will be a younger-skewing kind of Trek, which means a faster way to get the smolls into the fandom.
WE HAVE AN OFFICIAL TITLE AND LOGO! Star Trek Prodigy. Can’t wait for everyone to see this incredible series. #SDCCAtHome2020 #StarTrek pic.twitter.com/8j4Ut0CSJA
— Julie Benson (@TheJulieBenson) July 23, 2020
The #StarTrekUniverse is expanding as we develop #StarTrekProdigy! Here’s a first look at the title logo for our new animated #StarTrek series coming to @Nickelodeon. #SDCC #ComicConAtHome #StarTrekUniverse pic.twitter.com/Du89WXNPGv
— Alex Kurtzman (@Alex_Kurtzman) July 23, 2020
Deadline says that the show is set to premiere next year on Nickelodeon and “will revolve around the adventures of a group of teens who take over an old Starfleet vessel and of course, go on adventures.” Prodigy will be the first full CG Star Trek show when it debuts in 2021. This will be the most recent animated Trek series, following the Lower Decks show that will premiere August 6, 2020, and will consist of 10 episodes.
- A former Nazi concentration camp guard was convicted in what has been called one of the last Nazi trials in history. “[…] Bruno D, was charged with 5,230 counts of accessory to murder over his time as an SS guard at the Stutthof concentration camp from 1944 to 1945.” (via CNN)
- Dr. Rachel Levine, Pennsylvania’s health secretary, has been a victim of mockery due to being a trans woman, and it needs to stop. (via HuffPo)
Navy vet seen in viral vid clashing w/federal officers in Portland tells @ABC he wants to use attention on him “to refocus this whole discussion back to Black Lives Matter.”
“If I had been a black veteran…do you think I would have gotten as much attention as I did?” pic.twitter.com/OZHsFCqkE3
— Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) July 22, 2020
- A Black Canary novel! Yes, please. (via EW)
- WaPo delivers a great takedown of The Harper’s Letter and the drama that it created. (via WaPo)
I guess… this is what we’ve been doing to each other at bars all along huh pic.twitter.com/M8YcJybals
— Kevin Tang (@Yolo_Tengo) July 22, 2020
