Things We Saw Today: Nickelodeon’s Star Trek: Prodigy Will Be the First CG Trek

By Princess WeekesJul 23rd, 2020, 5:09 pm

the new star trek prodigy logo just shared

It seems we are just going to be inundated with Star Trek content for a while as the new logo for Star Trek: Prodigy was shared during Comic-Con@Home. Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin will serve as EPs for the series, and it will be a younger-skewing kind of Trek, which means a faster way to get the smolls into the fandom.

Deadline says that the show is set to premiere next year on Nickelodeon and “will revolve around the adventures of a group of teens who take over an old Starfleet vessel and of course, go on adventures.” Prodigy will be the first full CG Star Trek show when it debuts in 2021. This will be the most recent animated Trek series, following the Lower Decks show that will premiere August 6, 2020, and will consist of 10 episodes.

(via Deadline, image: Nickelodeon)

  • A former Nazi concentration camp guard was convicted in what has been called one of the last Nazi trials in history. “[…] Bruno D, was charged with 5,230 counts of accessory to murder over his time as an SS guard at the Stutthof concentration camp from 1944 to 1945.” (via CNN)
  • Dr. Rachel Levine, Pennsylvania’s health secretary, has been a victim of mockery due to being a trans woman, and it needs to stop. (via HuffPo)

  • A Black Canary novel! Yes, please. (via EW)
  • WaPo delivers a great takedown of The Harper’s Letter and the drama that it created. (via WaPo)

