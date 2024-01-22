Will the New ‘Star Trek’ Prequel Movie Change the Kelvin Timeline?

J.J. Abrams is once again boldly changing the Star Trek timeline, or is he? It’s complicated, just like Nurse Chapel and Spock’s relationship status on Facebook.

Recommended Videos

Originally reported by Deadline, Paramount has teased a forthcoming Star Trek prequel movie set in the same continuity as the Abrams series of films in the iconic science fiction franchise. While the exact details of the new film are still under wraps, the report states it will take place “decades before” 2009’s Star Trek and is set to be penned by Seth Grahame-Smith (Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter and The Lego Batman Movie) and directed by Toby Haynes (Star Wars: Andor, Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell, and Doctor Who).

Abrams was heavily criticized for turning Star Trek into Star Wars, with some fans arguing that he was trying to show Lucasfilm that he was the right director for upcoming films set in a galaxy far, far away. Bad Robot is back to produce the prequel, which will be the fourth in Abrams’ series of Star Trek movies, so you’d think he’d think twice about choosing a Star Wars director. However, fans don’t need to worry about the story feeling like it’s set in another IP. Just like with Star Trek, not every Star Wars project is created equal, and one of the highlights of Disney+ has been the Haynes-directed Andor, a migrant story about Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor, set before his introduction in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Notably, Andor‘s first season felt more science fiction than fantasy, paving the way for more “what if Star Wars was more like Star Trek” projects from Lucasfilm, like Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, which appears to be a Star Trek: Prodigy-like show about a misfit group of youths adventuring throughout the galaxy.

If Abrams had to go with a Star Wars director, Haynes is up for the job. He just needs to bring the same energy to the Star Trek prequel that he brought to Andor, and both the pro- and anti-Abrams movie crowd will be happy.

How will the Star Trek prequel impact the timelines?

With very few details about the film, it’s hard to tell. Deadline reports that the new film is an “origin story” set “decades before” the events of 2009’s Star Trek, seemingly indicating it will be set before the establishment of the Kelvin timeline and could take place in the prime universe.

The Kelvin timeline diverged from the main timeline in Star Trek’s opening moments when a Romulan named Nero (Eric Bana) travels back in time to 2233, destroys the U.S.S. Kelvin, and kills Acting Captain George Kirk (Chris Hemsworth). Therefore, setting the prequel before that event can impact both the Kelvin and main timelines, including events in Star Trek: The Original Series. Except, in Star Trek, time travel isn’t so simple.

What is the Star Trek prequel film about?

While we don’t know much for sure, one possibility is that the prequel could see the return of Star Trek: Enterprise‘s Captain Jonathan Archer (Scott Bakula).

In 2001, Enterprise (stardates: 2151 – 2155) set out to depict Archer and the Enterprise NX-01 crew’s first five-year mission. However, the series was canceled after only four seasons, leaving fans feeling like the story was never finished properly. A Star Trek origin movie could fill in the gaps between Enterprise season 4, episode 21, “Terra Prime,” set in 2155, and the show’s controversial finale, “These Are the Voyages,” set in 2370 but about the NX-01’s decommissioning in 2161.

Alternatively, Archer could return as President of the Federation. It was teased in production artwork for Enterprise‘s Mirror Universe episodes that Archer went on to become Federation President, which offers another way for him to come back.

Bakula coming back as Archer isn’t as far-fetched as it seems. Enterprise was frequently referenced in Abrams’ Star Trek movies. In the first film, when Scotty (Simon Pegg) is figuring out how to beam a person from one planet to another, he loses “Admiral Archer’s prize beagle.” After this, Archer exiles him to the Federation outpost on Delta Vega, where he first meets Kirk and the older Spock (Leonard Nimoy). Additionally, the plot of Beyond revolved around an Enterprise deep cut; the movie’s villain, Krall (Idris Elba), was former Starfleet officer Balthazar M. Edison, who commanded the U.S.S. Franklin before it was lost, a callback to the Xindi War.

This is all just speculation. While there are plenty of opportunities for Archer to appear in the new movie, it’s also possible that the prequel will sidestep Star Trek canon to tell a brand-new story with a fresh cast of characters.

Are we still getting Star Trek 4?

Yes, with an asterisk. There isn’t official confirmation that a sequel to Star Trek Beyond is in the works, but “insiders” told Deadline that plans for a prequel film wouldn’t impact the sequel. While it’s heartening to read rumors that Paramount hasn’t given up on Star Trek 4, there’s still much to be skeptical about. Star Trek 4 has been “in the works” since 2016, when Beyond hit theaters, and was originally scheduled for a Christmas 2023 theatrical release. But after Marvel wonder-man Matt Shakman left the project, joining Chris Hemsworth, Quentin Tarantino, and Lindsay Beer in their decisions to depart, the film was delayed.

(featured image: Paramount)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]