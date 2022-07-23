No SDCC would be complete without an appearance from the Star Trek franchise, and this year was no different. At the Star Trek Universe panel at Hall H, fans welcomed Sir Patrick Stewart who was there to discuss the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard. Season three sees the main cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation (1987-1994) return to help Picard, including Jonathan Frakes (William Riker), LeVar Burton (Geordi La Forge), Michael Dorn (Worf), Gates McFadden (Dr. Beverly Crusher), Marina Sirtis (Deanna Troi) and Brent Spiner, who played Data in the original series and now plays Data’s human brother Alan Inigo Soong. Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine) and Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker) also appeared in the teaser.

Paramount+ also released cast posters, which will definitely give you all the nostalgia feels. Executive producer Alex Kurtzman said that the beginning of S3 will find the crew members scattered across the galaxy. “Slowly we see them come together. We wanted to take the time to get to see where they are now,” he said. Kurtzman added that Wrath of Khan (1982) would be a “major touchstone” for the season, and that Picard and company would face a female villain.

Stewart thanked the fans for their devotion to Star Trek and their unwavering support of the many series, saying “We carve out new territory in Picard … that is the most essential thing to remember. We are breaking boundaries all the time and reflecting life as it might possibly be.”

(via THR, featured image: Paramount+)

