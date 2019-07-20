Things We Saw Today: Star Trek: Discovery Intros New Castmember and More Short Treks

Even though Picard fever may have overshadowed the CBS All Access Star Trek panel, there was still plenty of exciting news regarding season three of Star Trek: Discovery. Star Sonequa Martin-Green revealed that the third season just started shooting in Iceland, with brand new cast member David Ajala.

Ajala, who played Manchester Black on Supergirl, will be joining the series as Cleveland Booker, a.k.a. Book, who is described as having “natural charisma and devil-may-care attitude that tends to get him into trouble as often as it gets him out.” Ajala said of the role, “Book is going to be a character who is going to break the rules a little bit. It’s always fun to break the rules a little bit, and it starts right from the beginning of the season.”

In addition, executive producer Alex Kurtzman announced that there would be six new Star Trek: Short Treks and shared a trailer for the shorts, which feature Pike (Anson Mount), Spock (Ethan Peck) and Number One (Rebecca Romijn), as well as the return of classic Star Trek aliens the Tribbles:

The titles of the shorts are “Ask Not,” “Q&A,” “The Trouble with Edward,” “The Girl Who Made the Stars,” “Ephaim and Dot” and “Children of Mars”. Two of the shorts will be animated, three will feature the crew of Star Trek: Enterprise, and one will be a teaser for Star Trek: Picard.

Short Treks will air this fall, with season three of Discovery expected some time in 2020.

(via Deadline, image: CBS All Access)

