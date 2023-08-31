Ranking the ‘Star Trek’ Captains Based on How Hot Their Energy Is

Often, we rank the Star Trek captains based on a myriad of things. Who is the best? Who is the most attractive? Which one of these captains would be the best to work for? All of those lists exist in the world. No one talks about their energy, though. A captain’s energy is important: it sets the tone for the bridge and makes working with them either frightening or the greatest experience of your life. Each captain has a unique way of maintaining their bridge and that energy is, well, attractive.

Not in the “yes, let me marry you” sense, but in the way where you’re drawn to them and want more adventures with them. Sometimes, that energy can make it hard to really connect with someone or maybe it is just that their energy is no-nonsense. Sometimes, that’s good, and other times? Not so much. Unpacking the energy of those in charge of Starfleet though means that you can kind of understand why one captain stands out among the rest.

Often, it is because that character in particular is alluring. Think about Michael Burnham (played by Sonequa Martin-Green). I love her as a character, but I don’t necessarily think that her energy as a captain would work with my energy. So I’ve decided to rank the captains of Starfleet based on how hot their energy is to me, in particular. That means your energy ranking might differ.

For me, though, I know who I would happily work for and who I am drawn to as a captain. Because sometimes, there’s just something about that chair that makes me fascinated by whatever these characters are saying.

7. Captain Jonathan Archer (Star Trek: Enterprise)

(Paramount)

Scott Bakula was not a bad captain, nor is Jonathan Archer a captain I’d hate working for. But his energy is just not up to par with the rest of the Starfleet. Look, Enterprise doesn’t often get the love that other Star Trek shows do. Archer just had a way about him that was fun to watch, but I don’t think I’d really want to be on that bridge.

Again, this isn’t a bad thing. He’s Scott Bakula, I’d do whatever he asked me to do. It’s just that the energy he gives off isn’t really one that makes me want to be there without question.

6. Captain Michael Burnham (Star Trek: Discovery)

(Michael Gibson/Paramount+)

Michael as an officer of Starfleet fighting with her brother Spock? Perfection. But as a captain, she’s limited by her duties. And to me, that’s not the energy from Michael that I necessarily love. She’s a great captain, one anyone would be happy to be working with. But her energy is best when she’s in the field and running around, like in those first few seasons of the series.

Still, I think that Michael is here on the list just because of the energy that the other captains give off. If it was just a ranking of the energies on Discovery? She’d be high up on the list, but in the grand scheme of other Star Trek captains, she’s just got better energy when she’s trying to solve a mystery like whether or not Spock actually killed people.

5. Captain James T. Kirk (Star Trek)

(Paramount)

Before anyone yells at me, this is William Shatner’s doing. Let me explain: I didn’t understand the unhinged attraction to Kirk that many had until I watched the Kelvinverse movies and now Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Both Paul Wesley and Chris Pine bring the hot Kirk energy to life in a way that would make me want to be on their bridge and work with them. Shatner decidedly did not do that for me.

Maybe it’s just the modern-day knowledge of Shatner that makes me wary of his Kirk, but there are just so many other people on that show I would rather spend time with. Let me hang out with Spock and Bones instead of Kirk. If we’re talking about the future of Wesley’s Kirk or the Kelvinverse? Kirk might be number one, but with Shatner, it’s just not quite there.

4. Captain Ben Sisko (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine)

(Paramount)

Ben Sisko (Avery Brooks) stands out, which is no mean feat in a cast full of characters who have stolen our hearts. And that’s a testament to the strength and energy that he brings to the series. As the captain in charge of the space station Deep Space Nine, Sisko is a good father and a man who just wants the best for his crew and those aboard. And for me, he has the energy of a king. He is, on paper, a captain on a space station, a job that is not as exciting as being a ship captain, which is why he’s ranked fourth on the energy scale.

Still, that’s a testament to Sisko as a character and the energy that he has. I’d willingly go sit in space on a station if it meant getting to work with and be with Sisko the entire time. To me, that’s some hot energy.

3. Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Star Trek: The Next Generation)

(Paramount+)

Who wouldn’t want to be on Picard’s Enterprise? Jean-Luc loves his tea, his crew, and wine. He’s the best. With an energy that is nearly unmatched, Picard (Patrick Stewart) is often the number-one choice for fans of Star Trek. They’re correct, he’s the best, and rightfully so. His energy though isn’t the top of the top, even though third is not a bad place to be.

This is another classic case of crew members who have an energy I gravitate towards more. If it was a question of William T. Riker (Jonathan Frakes)? A different story entirely, as I love Riker with my whole heart. And even if it was Data (Brent Spiner), he’d probably be higher because their energy, at times, is more appealing than Picard’s. Their presence makes Picard more warm and open, which is why they all work together so well. Separated? Not so much.

2. Captain Kathryn Janeway (Star Trek: Voyager)

(Paramount)

If there is one bridge you probably wanted to be on purely for vibes, it should be that of Captain Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) on Voyager. A strong woman who uplifted her crew and made it clear that she wanted the best of them, Janeway’s energy is hot for a number of reasons. Key to Janeway’s captaining is that she wouldn’t let you just float by in Starfleet. She wanted her crew to be the best they could be, a really attractive quality in a person and a leader.

Janeway’s captain ways make you want to be better to make her proud, and that’s a powerful energy to have, especially in Starfleet.

1. Captain Christopher Pike (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds)

(Paramount+)

Call it recency bias, call it my actual physical attraction to Captain Pike, but Anson Mount’s Pike has such an energy to him that it is important to note the appeal. Pike’s bridge is one that I’d love to be on: he checks on his crew constantly, and he’s more concerned with their well-being than whatever mission they’re on together. And he isn’t the kind of captain to let a crew member go down without a fight.

There’s just something about seeing a man like that in charge who, while he knows his fate (to sacrifice himself for the greater good) still finds a way to be happy and effective as a leader. That’s an energy you can’t quite beat.

Who is your favorite captain, energy-wise? Let us know in the comments below!

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Paramount+/CBS)

