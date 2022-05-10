Adorable ‘Spy x Family’ 90s Anime Aesthetic Fanart Goes Viral, as It Should

Spy x Family might very well be my favorite anime of the season. From its fun premise to its delightfully wholesome family antics, the series always puts a smile on my face every time I watch a new episode. The best part about being a fan of Spy x Family is seeing the fandom grow for it. My Twitter feed lately has been full of fantastic fanart that either shows how badass Loid (Twilight) and Yor (Thorn Princess) are when they get to be their spy and assassin selves, or shows how adorable they are as they attempt to navigate parenthood with Anya.

This stopped being about “the mission” a long time ago, we know these two would move heaven and earth for their peanut munching child.

One of my (many) favorite pieces of fanart for Spy x Family is by the art duo Pau and Alex, otherwise known as “hanavbara.” Not only does their art capture just how sweet the Forger family is, but it’s done in the very anime aesthetic that got me hooked on anime in the first place.

Pure 90s vibes

Pau and Alex redrew four different scenes from the anime, and each one looks like it came from the era of anime where I barely knew that anime had a name. From the VHS-like quality of the photo to the Sailor Moon-looking character vibes, 90s anime aesthetics speak directly to my childhood and it’s amazing how well Spy x Family fits right in. Anya looks two seconds away from a magical girl transformation (I mean, she does have pink hair) and I can almost hear the 90s “you’re about to die” music that would play when Yor takes on her Thorn Princess persona to complete a job. Hell, I bet if Spy x Family had a 90s anime opening, it would have Yor standing back to back with herself as Thorn Princess.

Also? Twilight straight up looks like my forever gay crush, Haruka Tenoh, and I’m here for it.

Major Haruka from Sailor Moon vibes pic.twitter.com/hhB9JeAzxy — Inês⁷ (@inesarchive) May 6, 2022

Other series that Pau and Alex have done

Spy x Family isn’t the only property that Pau and Alex have given a 90s makeover. Here are some of my favorites, starting with BTS because we don’t already have big enough crushes on them.

I have to say, Turning Red just feels appropriate in this style.

Clueless??? As if!

“Why are you so obsessed with me?” Because your art is so good, I can’t help it!

mean girls as anime 💖💋💄

happy october 3rd!✨ pic.twitter.com/J3g37aZcv7 — 🌸 (@hanavbara) October 3, 2021

Actually, real talk? I’ve seen that Mean Girls one floating around so I’m glad I’m able to circle back and fangirl over this amazing art duo all over again.

(Featured image: hanavbara)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]