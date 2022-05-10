This Man’s Obvious Crush on Twilight From ‘Spy X Family’ Is My New Favorite Thing

Spoilers for Spy x Family episode 5

In the fourth episode of Spy x Family, the Forger family was left wondering if Anya would be admitted into Eden Academy. The answer comes right away in the fifth episode, Anya’s name not on the admittance list … kinda. They’re approached by Mr. ELEGANCE himself, Henry Henderson, who informs them that Anya is at the top of the waitlist and is pretty much guaranteed to get in since there are always students who drop out.

Surprisingly, the episode doesn’t drag things out. We find out pretty quickly that Anya made it into the school. Please don’t ask me how many times I’ve rewound this to watch Anya’s happy little “Papa, I passed.” The answer is embarrassing.

All of this is pretty similar to how it is in the manga, right down to Twilight renting out a giant castle to celebrate Anya’s success (after much persuasion, of course). What I really love, though, is the fact that the episode is mostly about Anya’s over-the-top “Loidman” extravaganza complete with slides, ball pits, an “I love a woman who can kick my ass” fight against Yor, and men crushing on Twilight.

A princess for a day

(Image: Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha, SPY x FAMILY Project)

As the family (including Franky) celebrates Anya’s entry into Eden Academy, Franky tells Anya that her father will buy her anything she wants. It’s a lie, of course, but Franky has decided to spend the episode making things difficult on Loid. Anya reveals that she doesn’t want Loid to buy anything, instead, she wants to be able to experience her favorite spy-themed television series in real life. Caving in to pressure, Loid agrees, unaware of his growing label of “most amazingly extra anime dad” since he manages to, checks notes, get an airplane to fly everyone to a castle so they can have a giant “save Princess Anya” party.

Fortunately for Loid, Yor is too drunk to ask how he managed all of this. That being said, I have gained a new level of respect for this man who decided that if he’s gonna do this, he’s gonna go big, and he’s gonna do it all on his agency’s dime. Just send your job the bill, king.

He’s just so cool…

(Image: Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha, SPY x FAMILY Project)

Much to Loid’s embarrassment, he has to act this whole thing out in front of his colleagues. Decked out in a mask to embody Anya’s favorite TV spy, Bondman (therefore becoming Loidman), Loid is tasked with saving her from Franky – who is having a whole lot of fun playing the part of the villain.

Loid is able to get assistance from several agents at his agency (WISE) which leads to a lot of men fanboying about his very existence. A lot of them haven’t ever seen “the REAL Twilight” and are eager to take him on in this scenario where he has to rescue Anya… assuming they can stop being so flustered when they look at him. One man, in particular, can barely focus on the task at hand, having to actually slap his cheeks to get rid of the blush he’s supporting when he sees THEE Twilight standing before him.

Honestly? I can’t blame him. Seeing Twilight in action is cool. Seeing something as simple as “child spy day” being taken to such a degree is a lot of fun. Twilight has to avoid what amounts to Nerf guns being fired at him and gets to zip away from explosions.

This is peak action hero material. No wonder why he’s leaving men breathless.

Shout out to this man and the way he looked at Twilight in every scene #SPYxFamily pic.twitter.com/EjRbqL3Aag — Bri 🔜 Anime Central Artist Alley (@BrichibiTweets) May 9, 2022

My bisexual ass continues to win

(Image: Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha, SPY x FAMILY Project)

Loid’s not the only one who gets to be a total “I walk away from explosions” heartthrob. Yor is sent after him to stop him from rescuing Princess Anya, but in her drunken state, she takes the fight a bit too seriously. Their fight isn’t long, but the animation for the way Yor comes at him has definitely increased my girl crush on her. Not to mention that at the beginning of the episode, back when they were told that Anya was on a waitlist, Yor imagined herself going to ASSASSINATE someone so she could get Anya into the school.

That is some aggressive Serial Mom energy and I respect it very much. It is my duty to continue to crush on Loid AND Yor throughout the rest of the season.

(Image: Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha, SPY x FAMILY Project)

