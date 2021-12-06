Why Villains From Spider-Man Movies Past? Marvel’s Kevin Feige Explains.

We all are aware, at this point, that some version of the Sinister Six are heading to Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home. We’ve seen Doc Ock, Green Goblin, Electro, Sandman, and Lizard, and maybe they’re going to include Mysterio in that mix, since he is the reason Peter’s on the run, or maybe Vulture will show up. Whatever the case, we know who Peter is fighting against thanks to the movie’s trailers.

What we also know is that some of those villains are familiar faces. We’re taking it back to the Raimi-verse and the Marc Webb villains, and fans want to know why. There’s obviously the Tobey/Andrew rumors, but without any sort of confirmation, it seems like a pull from Spider-Man’s past to get fans excited. And honestly? It’s true. We’re all excited because actors we loved are returning to their roles all these years later. The question now is just why? Why this movie? President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige has the answers.

Screen Rant spoke with Feige about the use of villains from Spider-Man movies of ole and the excitement that comes from the Sony/Marvel collaboration as a whole. “I think if we’ve learned anything over the years, and particularly just the deal between Disney and Sony to do these movies together, that almost anything is possible if enough people believe in it and have a passion for it,” Feige said to Screen Rant.

He went on to talk about the set up that Far From Home gave to No Way Home: “Kicking off with Peter Parker’s identity being revealed at the end of Far From Home immediately set us on a course for things we’d never seen before in a Spider-Man movie. That’s the fun of making movies, is to do things people haven’t seen before, and in the MCU there are ways that lots of amazing things can happen, and that Dr. Strange would be a good conduit to that.”

Yes, we’re all still waiting for any sort of proof that we’re going to see Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield return to the world of Spider-Man to make the inclusion of these villains make the most sense, but it’s also exciting to have Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, and Jamie Foxx back in the Spider-verse. And having a character like Dr. Strange can make this a possibility with his powers, so why not?

I don’t think I will ever get over seeing Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, and Jamie Foxx all sitting together promoting this movie. My brain cannot comprehend it. I just keep screeching.

We have a few weeks left until Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters, and I can’t wait to see what secrets the movie still has in store for us all.

