Things We Saw Today: Tom Holland Posts Double-Masked Spider-Man Pic From Next Movie’s Set

Anyone can (and should!) wear the mask.

By Rachel LeishmanNov 6th, 2020, 4:55 pm

spider-man wearing 2 masks

Tom Holland shared a Spider-Man 3 set picture to his Instagram today that has us asking a lot of questions. First, I should note that the Spidey suit that Holland is wearing is important, but we’ll talk about that later. More importantly, he’s wearing his Spider-Man mask and a PPE mask because Peter Parker is a safe boy!

Does … this mean that Spider-Man really wears both masks in the upcoming movie? Probably not, but at least he’s being a good boy and telling us to mask up!

 

Wear a mask, I’m wearing two…

The suit in question is the one that Peter ends up making at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home that he fixes after it gets ripped up with his final battle against Mysterio. So … does this mean that Peter had to instantly flee with just his suit? (It was what he was wearing when he found out that Mysterio lied and J. Jonah Jameson outed him.)

Or am I looking too much into this Instagram that is just a clearly fun message to keep wearing your mask and stay inside (which is important to remember as America just broke another unfortunate record with our most recent COVID-19 cases)? Honestly, who knows, but it is a really good way of reminding us all that there is still a pandemic raging war against the world and America is doing nothing to stop it.

Hopefully, after this election, we’ll have a leader who will take the pandemic seriously so we can start to see a change. Until then, listen to Spider-Man and wear your masks and protect yourselves and others!

Is anyone doing well? Anyway, stay safe out there!

