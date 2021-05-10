So Where Does Venom: Let There Be Carnage Fit Into Spidey’s World?

The time has come for me to put on my tin foil hat and jump into Spider-Man theories now that the trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage has dropped.

In the trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, there’s a reference to the Daily Bugle, and it looks as if the design is from that of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy. The problem? Eddie Brock exists in that universe … and also died. (Sorry, we can’t just erase Spider-Man 3.) But while I think that it’s just a nice little homage to that universe, I did say in my write up for the trailer that we could potentially see a cameo from one of the Spider-Men, since this movie does come before Spider-Man: No Way Home, and it could establish that Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield are coming back. But I also recognize that Maguire already has an in-universe Eddie.

All this being said, it does beg the question: Where do Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage stand in regards to the current run of Spider-Man movies starring Tom Holland and the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Well, it’s complicated. Talking to IGN, director Andy Serkis talked about the connections to the worlds but also how Venom’s story is very much it’s own:

Obviously, there are links between Venom and Spider-Man in the Marvel Universe and the Spider-Man story, but in this, you know we’re treating this very much as it’s his own world, the Venom story is his own world; there are nods and little moments that just like this newspaper Daily Bugle, of course.

He went on to talk about how Eddie Brock is, currently, unaware of characters like Spider-Man:

But on the whole … he’s unaware, they’re unaware at this point of other characters like Spider-Man, so that’s the way we’ve chosen to play this particular episode of the movie, but well we’ll wait and see, we’ll see what little things you can pick out of it.

Does this mean that this takes place prior to Captain America: Civil War and the introduction of Peter Parker? Or is this just Serkis’ way of trying to be as aloof as possible? What we know is that Michael Keaton’s Adrian Toomes is going to be in Morbius, so does that mean that Morbius is in a different universe from Venom? Can someone just explain how all these movies are going to connect?

I’m going to hold out hope that we get some sort of cameo from one of the Spider-Men in this movie (My guess would be Andrew Garfield, since he is the one who isn’t part of the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe and didn’t have his own Eddie Brock), but if Andy Serkis is saying that Venom and Eddie don’t know who Spider-Man is, then maybe this movie is part of Tom Holland’s world and it’s just set before he puts on the mask.

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

